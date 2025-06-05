News from the Orient - June 5, 2025

In this week's News from the Orient, produced in collaboration with L'Œuvre d'Orient: Priests ordained on Ascension Day, relics of Cardinal Hossu are to be displayed at the Vatican, and Global Coptic Day is marked worldwide.

In this week's News from the Eastern Churches:

Ordinations on Ascension Day

This Ascension Thursday saw several ordinations across Eastern Churches. In India, Bishop Mathew, formerly auxiliary bishop of the Syro-Malankara Patriarchate, has been appointed to lead the Eparchy of Mavelikara in Kerala. In Ethiopia, two new Spiritan priests were ordained in the town of Arba Minch. And in France, the Chaldean diaspora welcomed a new priest, Jérôme Zeren, who was ordained by Patriarch Louis Raphaël Sako.

Relics of Cardinal Hossu at the Vatican

The relics of Cardinal Iuliu Hossu—one of the seven Greek-Catholic bishops martyred under Romania’s communist regime—will soon be enshrined in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican. The announcement was made on Sunday, June 1, by Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, during a moving Divine Liturgy at St. Peter’s Basilica. The event gathered over a thousand Romanian faithful, bishops of the Romanian Greek-Catholic Church, Apostolic Nuncio Giampiero Gloder, and numerous Church dignitaries.

Global Coptic Day

On June 1, Copts around the world marked Global Coptic Day, a celebration which marks in the Holy Family’s flight into Egypt, which is seen as a sign of salvation for all humanity. This annual observance highlights Copts’ rich heritage, shaped by martyrdom, monastic spirituality, sacred iconography, and unwavering Orthodox faith. It serves as a moment of unity and global recognition of the Coptic Orthodox Church and its profound spiritual and cultural legacy.