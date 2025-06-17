Church in Myanmar warns of civilian suffering, thanks Pope for support

People walk past destroyed buildings following Myanmar military airstrikes in Kyauktaw town in Myanmar's western Rakhine State on May 15, 2025 (AFP or licensors)

Catholic leaders in Myanmar have welcomed Pope Leo XIV’s renewed appeal for peace, as violence and displacement continue to devastate communities in conflict-affected regions, particularly in the north-central Sagaing area.

By LiCAS News

“Throughout Myanmar, there are areas where fighting is taking place, where people are displaced, where civilians are suffering great hardship while fleeing the conflict,” said Fr. Peter Sein Hlaing Oo, Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Mandalay, in an interview with the Vatican's Fides News Agency.

“In our Diocese of Mandalay, in particular, the Sagaing area is the most affected by clashes, bombings, and immense suffering of the civilian population,” the priest added.

During his Angelus prayer on Sunday, June 15, Pope Leo XIV recalled the ongoing violence in Myanmar, drawing praise from Church officials who say his message has provided encouragement to communities feeling increasingly isolated by the crisis.

“We thank him for his words and his attention to the suffering of the civilian population,” Fr. Peter said.

He described scenes of destruction in Sagaing, where villages have been “abandoned or reduced to rubble due to the constant bombing.”

With communities divided across regime- and resistance-held territories, many Catholics are caught in the crossfire. “The people are helpless and defenseless,” he said.

Despite the dangers, priests, religious, and lay catechists continue to provide aid and spiritual support in affected areas.

“Our priests are courageously working for the people, especially the elderly, women, and children, who often lack even the bare necessities to support themselves,” said Fr. Peter.

“Together with religious and catechists, they are providing social services in areas that are very dangerous because they have been affected by the firefights,” he said.

He added that the Archdiocese also continues to grapple with the aftermath of a recent earthquake, compounding the crisis.

“We continue to pray every day, hold Masses and prayer vigils for our people, for peace, for the future of the nation,” he said. “We continue to trust in God in this terrible situation.”

In Yangon, lay Catholic and university lecturer Joseph Kung echoed concerns over the worsening humanitarian situation and welcomed the Vatican’s attention to the crisis.

“As the Pope has noted, civilian infrastructure continues to be attacked and destroyed by the army throughout the country,” Kung told Fides.

“The most painful thing is when schools are attacked, when pupils and students are attacked, young people who only wanted to continue their education,” he added.

He pointed to the recent airstrike on the village of Oe Htein Kwin in Sagaing that killed 20 students and two teachers, calling it a source of “pain and outrage.”

Mr. Kung said the conflict has continued to displace civilians across Kachin, Chin, and Rakhine States, with reports from the dioceses of Bamaw and Myitkyina indicating widespread village destruction and forced evacuations.

He noted that Pope Leo’s public appeals have been a source of hope for many, offering a sense of solidarity to communities feeling abandoned after four years of civil war.

Despite the exhaustion and suffering, he emphasized that the faithful remain steadfast in prayer, entrusting their hardships to God and the Virgin Mary.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.