Myanmar Catholics celebrate Jubilee amid ongoing conflict

Archive photo of Catholics in Myanmar praying at St. Mary's Cathedral in Yangon (AFP or licensors)

On Pentacost Sunday Catholic faithful in Myanmar celebrate the "Jubilee of Ecclesiastical Movements"

By Emil Sandberg

As the people of Myanmar continue to suffer due to the ongoing conflict, the Church encourages Catholics to focus their attention on the importance of the Gospel’s call to "love your neighbour, love your enemies."

Despite conflict and many natural disasters, many families and young people participated in the "Jubilee of Ecclesiastical Movements" on Pentecost Sunday.

The Jubilee brought together members of various local and international ecclesial associations and movements from all parts of the country, according to the Vatican’s Fides news agency.

Giving people hope

On Pentecost Sunday, the faithful gathered in Yangon at St. Mary’s Cathedral, moved by the joy of experiencing a shared encounter with Christ, who gives the strength to resist evil and the suffering caused by violence.

Numerous Catholics in Myanmar are members of church movements or associations of the faithful, seeking community in their faith journey.

Winny of the Focolare Movement reminded attendees of the event in St. Mary's Cathedral in Yangon that "love for one’s neighbour begins at home."

In all difficulties that surpass human comprehension, she said, Christians must keep their gaze fixed on Christ the Lord, who hangs on the Cross.

Msgr. Andrea Ferrante, Chargé d'Affaires of the Apostolic Nunciature in Myanmar, invited everyone to remember in prayer the late Pope Francis, who prayed so much for Myanmar.

"The gift of the Spirit gives life; the Holy Spirit brings us new life, love, peace, and freedom," he said, inviting Myanmar’s Catholics to carry out acts of solidarity with those who were unable to attend due to insecurity and the earthquake.

The struggle of life in Myanmar

In February 2021, Myanmar’s attempt at a democratic transition ended after the military launched a coup. Ever since, violence and a human rights crisis have affected many aspects of life in the nation.

According to a report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, as of 31 March 2025, at least 6,473 civilians have been killed at the hands of the military, a number which includes 1,487 women and 748 children.

Violence has played a part in the displacement of over 3.5 million people, and nearly 20 million are in need of assistance. The people of Myanmar are constantly denied humanitarian access, even during natural disasters such as the recent earthquake.