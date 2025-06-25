Kenyan Bishops urge citizens to 'remain peaceful, courageous' amid growing tensions

Demonstration marking the anniversary of the 2024 anti-government protests, in Nairobi (Thomas Mukoya)

The Catholic Bishops of Kenya express their sorrow for the violence afflicting the country, including those who died protesting Albert Ojwang’s death earlier this month following his arrest.

By Emil Sandberg

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 24 June, the Bishops of Kenya said they are seriously concerned about the grave disregard for human life in the country.

The statement was released ahead of Wednesday's day of protests in memory of the victims of last year's demonstrations against the Finance Law.

The Vatican's Fides news agency reports that the Bishops’ statement laments that episodes of mysterious disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and violent intimidation have become too frequent.

Not just names

In their statement, the Bishops recall the names of some of those killed or disappeared, emphasizing that these are not just names, but "brothers, sisters, priests, sons, daughters, and friends who deserve protection and justice."

In particular, the Bishops highlighted the recent murder of Boniface Kariuki, a protester "shot at close range by a police officer."

The 21-year-old was shot dead during demonstrations demanding justice for the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in a security cell.

"Security officers have taken an oath to protect the population and not to harm it," the statement reads.

In the face of the serious economic problems they face, the bishops ask the authorities to listen to the protests of young people, "Generation Z," who, they say, are expressing legitimate demands.

While recognizing the legitimacy and seriousness of resolving these issues, the Bishops urge young people not to resort to violence and to demonstrate peacefully.

"Remain peaceful, sincere, and courageous," they said. "The Church loves and cares for you. Beware of those who seek to manipulate or influence you for evil purposes."