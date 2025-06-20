Hope amidst turmoil in the light of the Resurrection

File photo of Franciscan Father Patton, Custos of the Holy Land in prayer at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem (AFP or licensors)

Amid the escalation of war in the Holy Land and the suffering and fear it is causing, Father John Luke Gregory, Franciscan Father of the Custody of the Holy Land, reflects on the many challenges posed by the current situation and on how faith gives us the power to look to the horizon with hope and even find joy amid despair.

By Father John Luke Gregory*

Our living presence as Franciscans in the Holy Land in the midst of conflict, chaos, and despair reveals stories of resilience and faith that shine through the darkness.

We have dedicated our lives to serving the people in the Holy Land and have endeavoured to be unwavering beacons of hope emanating from the light of the glorious Resurrection even amid the ongoing war in Gaza and the present-day unbridled violence involving Israel and Iran.

Whilst the tumultuous political landscape can be overwhelming, my personal experience reflects a deep-rooted commitment to the Pentecostal gifts of the Spirit of love, hope and peace, all embodied in the promise of Resurrection.

My journey as a custodian of hope began long before the current hostilities erupted. I arrived in the Holy Land with a heart full of compassion, inspired by the teachings of Christ and the Franciscan commitment to embrace poverty, humility, and service. Yet, how could one maintain such spirit in the face of violence that pervades daily life?

The answer lies in a profound faith and understanding of the Resurrection. Every day, we witness the fragility of life. The sounds of sirens, explosions, and cries of those suffering have become a constant backdrop to our mission both in the Holy Land and the territories served by the Custody, which include Rhodes.

Yet, within this bleak exterior, we see the resilience of the human spirit. It is the people surrounding us—families torn apart, children frightened by the sounds of war, and elders burdened with sorrow. In these interactions, we can find the essence of hope and love. We are inspired by individuals who, despite losing everything, continue to help one another, embodying the very teachings of Christ.

Our ministry extends beyond spiritual care; it involves tangible acts of service, doing all we can to unite people of different faiths in a common quest for peace. Our belief in the giving of the Spirit—the idea that love and compassion are the ultimate gifts to one another—must be transparent in our concrete actions. Even in the darkest moments when despair threatens to consume, we try to convey the message that togetherness and love can conquer hate and division. Moreover, I now say as a personal observation, that my understanding of the Resurrection serves as a cornerstone of this hope, to wit, the promise of life beyond death is not merely a theological concept, it is, and must be, a lived reality.

Each Easter, as we celebrate the Resurrection, we encourage our communities to see beyond the sorrow of the moment and to envision a future where peace reigns. The hope of the Resurrection is not just an event but a powerful invitation to see every moment of darkness as a precursor to light. Holding onto the gift of the Spirit means fostering an inner disposition of peace, regardless of external circumstances.

During our daily prayers, where silence becomes a refuge and listening to God’s voice becomes a central practice, it is in these sacred moments that we can experience the transformation of our hearts, as fear gives way to faith, and hopelessness is gently replaced with the courage to forge ahead amidst turmoil.

I have been in the Holy Land for the past week with this war raging around us, missiles flying over the monastery roof by the hundred-fold, and yet, it became a poignant reminder that joy can flourish even in despair, and peace can be firmly planted when nurtured by acts of kindness, understanding, and love.

Indeed, whilst the wars may rage on, the seeds of hope we nurture will bloom wheresoever believers and seekers gather, fostering a resilient spirit of faith that looks ever toward the horizon with anticipation.

After all, hope is not just a feeling—it is a powerful action born from unwavering faith in the goodness of humanity and the promise of divine love embodied in the Spirit of truth.

*Fr. John Luke Gregory ofm, Custody of the Holy Land