From Sydney to the Andes: A journey of hope through youth

Young people at the heart of a new SACRU report

SACRU’s first joint report showcases how students and staff from Catholic universities worldwide are actively contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The Strategic Alliance of Catholic Research Universities (SACRU) has launched its first publication dedicated to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Entitled Driving Global Change, the report brings together the contributions of students and staff from seven partner universities, highlighting the role of academic institutions, particularly young people, in addressing today’s global challenges.

“This document reminds us that caring for our common home is not only a scientific or political necessity but a moral imperative that demands our collective conscience and creativity,” said Zlatko Skrbis, President of SACRU and of the Australian Catholic University.

With 15 contributions from students and researchers, the report highlights a wide range of projects related to key SDGs. The initiative is international, interdisciplinary, and intergenerational, representing a shared commitment to promoting integral human development through education, research, and cooperation.

Pier Sandro Cocconcelli, SACRU Secretary General and Dean at Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, underlined the importance of youth participation, emphasising that "tackling global challenges requires not only the expertise of established academics, but also the fresh perspectives of young researchers and students.”

Higher education for the common good

The report is addressed not only to universities and policy-makers, but also to international organisations, foundations, civil society, and the media. It encourages reflection and coordinated action toward a more just and sustainable future.

SACRU is an international network of Catholic research universities committed to advancing higher education for the common good. It includes the Australian Catholic University (Australia), Boston College (USA), UC Chile (Chile), the Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Sophia University (Japan), Universidade Católica Portuguesa (Portugal), Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore (Italy), and Universitat Ramon Llull (Spain).

The Sustainable Development Goals were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as part of the 2030 Agenda. They represent a global call to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity and peace for all.

Concrete engagement across continents

The report explores several of the UN’s key development goals through concrete initiatives from each university. From Portugal, Sofia Torneiro, a Psychology student at Universidade Católica Portuguesa, created a podcast called MindCast to raise awareness around mental health and reduce stigma, calling for practical measures such as teletherapy and mental health education in schools.

The Universitat Ramon Llull reflects on the role of artificial intelligence in education and proposes a model of digital humanism that keeps human dignity at the centre of technological development.

Boston College shares its project in the Ecuadorian Amazon, where students implemented an irrigation system to provide access to clean water, combining research with local engagement.

UC in Chile contributes an analysis of climate strategies, linking academic work with the vision of Laudato Si’ and underlining the importance of shaping public policies through ecological awareness.

Sophia University presents the Satoyama model, a sustainable land management approach that blends ecological knowledge and cultural tradition.

Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore turns the spotlight on institutions themselves, urging universities to reclaim their role as spaces of responsibility, critical thinking, and civic formation.

Finally, the Australian Catholic University reflects on the importance of international academic partnerships and the value of collaboration across institutions in achieving shared global goals.