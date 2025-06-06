Church communicators gather in Prague to share message of hope

Prague hosts the 35th Meeting of the European Bishops’ Conference spokespersons gathering Catholic press officers from across Europe.

By Linda Bordoni

In a world marked by conflict and uncertainty, Catholic communicators across Europe gathered in Prague from 3 to 5 June for the 35th Meeting of the Spokespersons and Press Officers of the European Bishops’ Conferences. Organised by the CCEE (Council of European Bishops’ Conferences) in collaboration with the Czech Bishops’ Conference, the meeting focused on the theme: “Communicating Hope in today’s Europe.”

Returning to the Czech capital two years after the European Continental Assembly of the Synod, participants convened in the Jubilee Year of Hope with a renewed commitment to “communicate the Good News of the ‘hope that does not disappoint’.”

A voice amid the noise

Reflecting on the need to offer a message of hope in a continent bruised by war and social upheaval, the participants focused on the enduring power of Gospel-style communication.

“Today more than ever,” read a message from the organisers, “Europe needs to make its own the communication of the Good News… at a time that risks being marked by desperation due to the bloody wars and inhumane violence that are spreading in many parts of the world”.

Quoting the Psalms, “Their voice goes out through all the earth and their message to the ends of the world” (Ps 19:4), the universal mission of Church communicators to carry forward a message of peace, unity, and unwavering hope was highlighted.

Continuity and innovation

Two key figures in the field of Vatican and Church communication offered their reflections on the evolution of papal communication.

Alessandro Gisotti, Vice Director of the Editorial Department of the Dicastery for Communication, delivered a session titled “Communication from Pope Francis to Pope Leo”, tracing a line of continuity and innovation between the styles of the late Pope Francis and his successor, Pope Leo XIV. “The Gospel style of communication is both timeless and timely,” he noted, “marked by listening, proximity, and clarity.”

Alessandro Gisotti addresses the gathering

In another keynote, Daniel Arasa, Dean of the Faculty of Institutional Social Communication at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome, spoke about “The Service of Ecclesial Communicators to the Church in the Present Context.” He encouraged participants to see their vocation as a ministry of service: “To communicate is not merely to inform—it is to form hearts in hope and truth.”

Dialogue with journalists

The final day included a panel on “The journalist and Vatican communication,” featuring Javier Martínez Brocal Ogáyar, correspondent for ABC, and Josef Pazderka, Editor-in-Chief of the Czech Radio station Český rozhlas Plus.

The dialogue offered journalists the chance to share insights on the challenges and opportunities of reporting on the Church in an era of rapid media transformation.

A spiritual and cultural encounter

The meeting was not only an occasion for professional exchange but also for spiritual nourishment. Participants attended Holy Mass in the Chapel of St. Wenceslas at the Prague Cathedral, celebrated by Archbishop Josef Nuzík, President of the Czech Bishops’ Conference.