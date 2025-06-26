Catholic World Women’s Observatory changing lives across Africa

Aveline Malisa Ntenga (front left) attends Mass in Tanzania with members of the local branch of WUCWO

Since its launch in 2022, the World Women’s Observatory has made significant strides in empowering vulnerable women across Africa through advocacy, training, and strategic partnerships.

By Sarah Pelaji

Operated by the World Union of Catholic Women’s Organisations (WUCWO), the World Women’s Observatory (WWO) aims to amplify the voices of women who are often unheard, particularly those living in fragile and marginalized communities.

Founded in 1910, WUCWO represents more than 100 Catholic women’s organisations worldwide, uniting over 8 million members. The WWO, its flagship initiative, focuses on making women’s lived realities visible and informing Church and public policies through a Catholic lens centered on human dignity.

Under the vision “Women Custodians of Mother Earth,” WWO has extended its reach across Africa, with notable activity in Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, and Malawi.

Empowering through action

Speaking to Vatican News, Aveline Malisa Ntenga, President of WWO Africa, said the organization’s work on the continent centers on empowering women through trauma recovery, entrepreneurship training, and reintegration support for survivors of trafficking.

These programmes are run in collaboration with WUCWO-affiliated organizations in countries such as Nigeria, Cameroon, Eswatini, Ivory Coast, and Guinea Conakry, among others. Partnerships with Caritas, religious congregations, and lay associations further strengthen outreach.

In Kenya, WWO is actively working with the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, where experts like Elisabeth, a lay collaborator, offer training in parenting and community development.

Meanwhile, in Tanzania, initiatives like Rise & Raise and Set Me Free, led by local advocate Sylvia Ruambo, focus on economic inclusion for imprisoned and at-risk women.

Training and regional workshops

Ms. Ntenga noted that capacity-building remains central to WWO’s strategy. The Observatory has organized regional workshops and training sessions, including a major event in Kenya that trained over 200 women from 25 countries.

A similar workshop held in Tanzania in 2023 brought together women from 21 nations, while Uganda is set to host a comprehensive training in September 2024. These workshops focus on proposal writing, fundraising, advocacy, and social action.

WWO has also promoted its documentary, Invisibles , and trained regional ambassadors to expand the movement’s visibility and advocacy.

Listening to the voices of thousands of women

In 2022, WWO launched its landmark "Cry of African Women" campaign, listening to the testimonies of over 10,000 women across 42 African nations.

The campaign aimed to understand and document the challenges, resilience, and aspirations of women from diverse communities. Findings from this effort are being used to shape local programmes and inform pastoral priorities.

Building sustainable alliances

The leadership of WWO recognises that collaboration with local authorities is essential for long-term impact, said Ms. Ntenga.

As a result, efforts have intensified to build relationships with government institutions, law enforcement, and Church leadership. WWO is also enhancing its digital infrastructure using tools like WhatsApp for coordination and expanding its representation across African dioceses.

“We cannot do this alone. We need the support of governments, Church leaders, and civil society to bring lasting change to women’s lives,” noted Ms. Ntenga.

WWO strategic recommendations

The World Women’s Observatory has outlined a set of strategic recommendations for the coming year.

These include organizing a continental coordination meeting for all WWO representatives in Africa, expanding digital training and ambassador networks, creating a resource library of best practices and case studies, and strengthening partnerships with religious congregations and lay movements.

As the Observatory prepares for its Africa Regional Conference in Uganda from July 28 to August 1, 2025, its commitment to empowering women through faith-based, action-oriented service remains unwavering, said Ms. Ntenga.

Through its growing footprint and faith-driven mission, the World Women’s Observatory is increasingly becoming a vital force for inclusion, dignity, and transformative change for women across Africa.