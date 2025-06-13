Tehran Cardinal urges dialogue amid escalation between Iran and Israel

As tensions rise between Iran and Israel, Cardinal Dominique Joseph Mathieu, Archbishop of Tehran-Ispahan of the Latins, issues an appeal for peace and dialogue, cautioning against the continued use of pre-emptive military action.

By Vatican News

Speaking to AsiaNews, Cardinal Dominique Joseph Mathieu expressed his sorrow over the recent surge in violence, which saw Israeli strikes on Iranian targets followed by a retaliatory drone attack from Tehran. “It is with regret that we observe in these last few hours, once again, that peace is sought through preventive attacks instead of committing to dialogue around the negotiating table,” the Archbishop of Tehran-Ispahan of the Latins said.

The cardinal’s appeal for dialogue comes in the wake of Operation Rising Lion, a reported Israeli military campaign targeting nuclear sites and prominent Iranian scientific and military leaders. Theran’s response included the launch of over a hundred drones toward Israeli territory, as regional tensions threaten to spiral into a broader conflict.

“We pray,” Cardinal Mathieu continued, “that peace through dialogue based on a consensus will prevail. May the Holy Spirit guide this process.”

Amid growing regional and international concern, Cardinal Mathieu warned of the risk of a widespread conflict engulfing the Middle East. “The much-feared escalation,” he noted, “seems to be materialising.”

His comments come as talks between the United States and Iran in Oman on a possible nuclear agreement show signs of stalling, with Tehran announcing it will not attend the sixth round of negotiations.

The Archbishop, appointed by Pope Francis and elevated to the College of Cardinals, has previously described the identity of the Christian community in Iran as one marked by “the cross and hope.” He described a “strong bond” with Pope Francis and renewed confidence in his successor, Pope Leo XIV.

“We are full of hope,” the cardinal said, referring to the ongoing Jubilee Year. Although the Latin community in Iran remains small, numbering around 22,000 Catholics within a population of over 84 million, it is diverse and active, alongside Chaldean, Armenian, and other Christian traditions.

Despite challenges, Cardinal Mathieu highlighted the Church’s ongoing mission in Iran as a sign of openness and fraternity. Recalling Pope Francis' commitment to interreligious dialogue, especially his meeting with Shiite leaders from Qom, he described the Church’s role as one of integration and presence “at the various levels of the nation.”

“At times,” he said, “doors may seem closed, but there are still people who remain connected, who pray even in front of those doors.” In such moments, he added, “Many things cannot be resolved except through prayer.”

Concluding, Cardinal Mathieu reiterated the need for the Church to continue building bridges across cultural and religious boundaries.