Cardinal Mathieu of Iran: Let's pray negotiations resume

Cardinal Dominique Joseph Mathieu, the Archbishop of Tehran-Isfahan of the Latins, speaks to Vatican Media about the conflict that has erupted between Israel and the country in which he lives, noting, “I am confronted with displaced persons, the wounded, the dead. In both nations, there are many victims. It is an aerial war that has forced many to leave their homes and move to safer areas inland.”

By Federico Piana

"Today I find myself in the presence of collateral victims: displaced persons, the wounded, the dead. In both nations there are many civilian victims, both intentional and unintentional."

Cardinal Dominique Joseph Mathieu, Archbishop of Tehran-Isfahan of the Latins, expressed this to Vatican Media as he spoke from the Iranian capital, which has been targeted by heavy bombardments and is under great strain.

A deceiving appearance of normality

With sorrow, on the sixth consecutive day of war, the Cardinal shares that where he is staying in the city's 11th district, appearances at the moment deceive, given "the internet connection was just restored, the sun is shining, the birds are singing, the temperatures are pleasant."

But, he clarifies, it is only an appearance, because during the night "the air defense is more active than ever. And, in a way, that’s reassuring, because here there are no shelters to take refuge in, nor sirens to give advance warning of incoming missiles."

A conflict without borders

Cardinal Mathieu explains that this is a war without opposing armies.

"There is no common border where they can come into contact, so everything," he says, "takes place in the airspace, where missiles and drones clash—essentially an asymmetric conflict in which the airspace of other nations is systematically violated."

A community on the run

The Cardinal also provided detailed and previously unreported information about the local community, which has been "partially left behind in the affected areas, while many others have moved to safer parts of the country.

"Moreover, for now," he explains, "some embassies are waiting until the end of the week before considering a full evacuation."

Blood spilled in vain

The Archbishop of Tehran reflects with concern on the futility of war.

"It is not the solution," he says with conviction. "Perhaps it would be better for the parties to return to the negotiating table. For this reason, we are committed to praying intensely.

In these days, he notes, he has experienced the solidarity expressed by many people.

Heartfelt thanks for prayers

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart," the Cardinal says, adding, "We pray for you, pray for us—united in Christ, who saved the world by shedding His blood."

Finally, Cardinal Mathieu concludes by recalling the Letter to the Ephesians, "in which it is written that Jesus 'has made the two into one people,' breaking down the wall of separation between them—that is, the hostility between us."