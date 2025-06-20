To die of hope: remembering those who died in the quest for a better life

On the eve of World Refugee Day the Sant’Egidio community holds its annual prayer vigil in memory of all those who lost their lives on their journey to Europe.

By Emil Sandberg

“Dying of Hope” is the title of Sant’Egidio’s annual prayer vigil to honour and to remember the thousands of men, women and children who lose their lives during their journeys of hope for a better life.

Hosted by the community and celebrated by Cardinal Baldo Reina, Vicar General of the Diocese of Rome, on Wednesday, June 20, the event was held at the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere in the run-up to World Refugee Day, marked on June 20.

Many migrants and refugees were present, as were representatives of organisations that work to welcome, protect and support vulnerable people on the move. These included the Rome-based Centro Astalli, Caritas Italiana, Fondazione Migrantes, the Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy, ACLI, the Scalabrini International Migration Network, the Pope John XXIII Association, and ACSE.

A moment for reflection

Sant’Egidio established the annual event to provide a moment of reflection, an occasion to keep alive the memory of those who sought hope and dignity but found death along migratory routes.

In his homily, Cardinal Reina Vicar remembered and prayed for those who have lost their lives traversing the many migratory routes and highlighted the importance of reaching out to help those who are hungry, thirsty and may be in need.

Prayer, poverty and peace for all

Sant’Egidio is a Christian community that was created in 1968 in a secondary school in the centre of Rome, right after the Second Vatican Council.

An initiative of Andrea Riccardi, Sant’Egidio has become a network of communities in more than 70 countries around the world.

Prayer, poverty and peace for all are its fundamental beliefs.

In Rome and across the world, Sant'Egidio is a meeting and welcome point for whoever would like to listen to the Word of God and address his or her invocation to the Lord.

“The poor are brothers and sisters, friends of the Community. Friendship with anyone in need – elderly, homeless, migrants, people with disabilities, prisoners, street children.“

One important aspect of the community’s work regards its work with migrants and refugees. It is one of the main partners in the “Humanitarian Corridors” initiative, and it provides services to people who have newly arrived in Rome, offering shelter, legal assistance, Italian lessons in the name of Pope Francis’ call to “Welcome, Protect, Promote and Integrate”.