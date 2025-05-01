Vietnamese Bishop invites faithful to offer ‘blossoms of hope’ to Mary in May 2025

Bishop Joseph Trần Văn Toản of Long Xuyen in Vietnam has called on the faithful to become “a pilgrim people of hope,” drawing inspiration from the Virgin Mary as the “Woman of the Eucharist,” in his pastoral letter for May 2025.

By LiCAS News

Issued on April 30, Bishop Joseph Trần Văn Toản's pastoral letter came as the Church observes the Jubilee Year of Hope 2025 and marks the 65th anniversary of the Diocese of Long Xuyen’s founding.

Bishop Toản urged Catholics to offer “blossoms of hope” to Mary during the traditional Marian month of May, by deepening their devotion to the Eucharist.

“In his encyclical Ecclesia de Eucharistia, Saint John Paul II called Mary the ‘Woman of the Eucharist,’” the bishop wrote.

“Through the power of the Holy Spirit, Mary gave the Word made flesh His human nature. Thus, the Body and Blood of Jesus in the Eucharist are the very Body and Blood born of Mary,” he added.

Bishop Toản emphasized that Mary lived the Eucharistic mystery throughout her life, from the Annunciation to Calvary and Pentecost.

“Her entire life was a pilgrimage with Jesus in hope—the hope that the disobedience of Adam and Eve would be redeemed by the obedience of Jesus and Mary, bringing salvation to humanity,” he said.

He outlined five ways the diocese will honor the Eucharist this May, by following Mary’s example: saying “yes” to God, serving in charity, contemplating Christ in the Eucharist, offering oneself in the Mass, and forming Eucharistic-centered families living the Beatitudes.

“To link Marian devotion and Eucharistic adoration, communities are encouraged—especially in May and October—to pray at least one mystery of the Rosary with ten Hail Marys before Mass,” he added.

Reflecting on the teaching of Pope St. Paul VI, Bishop Toản emphasized that the month of May has traditionally been dedicated by the faithful to honoring Mary, during which divine graces are believed to flow abundantly through her maternal intercession.

The letter also invited the diocese to offer ten symbolic “flowers” to Mary, representing the natural beauty of the Mekong Delta, Vietnamese traditions, Christian heritage, and missionary and charitable efforts, particularly from youth and marginalized communities.

“These are the flowers most beloved by Mary, especially when offered by the young,” he wrote.

Among the proposed activities are floral offerings guided by the diocese, pilgrimages to deanery churches with children’s participation, and encouraging charitable acts as part of Marian devotion.

The bishop urged the faithful to reflect on the connection drawn by Saint John Paul II between Mary’s “Fiat” at the Annunciation and the “Amen” spoken by believers during Communion—both expressions of faith and love.

He prayed that the People of God in Long Xuyen may journey in hope, accompanied by Mary, the Woman of the Eucharist.

