Church in Seoul hosts major youth festival as preview to World Youth Day 2027

Religious sisters take the stage during the “Hee Hee Hee” Youth Festival in Seoul, engaging thousands of young participants with songs, testimonies, and performances celebrating consecrated life. Photo: (Committee for Communications, Archdiocese of Seoul)

More than 30,000 people took part in the “Hee Hee Hee” Youth Festival in Seoul, South Korea, from May 9 to 11, a large-scale, youth-led celebration organized by the Archdiocese of Seoul and the Local Organizing Committee for World Youth Day (WYD) 2027.

By LiCAS News

Held in the context of the Jubilee Year and Vocations Sunday, the three-day event was designed as a preview of the global Catholic youth gathering scheduled for 2027.

Organizers said the festival aimed to offer “a vibrant, youth-led celebration of faith, vocation, and community” through programs inspired by the Korean characters for “Light,” “Hope,” and “Joy.”

Young people played a central role in planning and executing the festival, which featured thematic zones, concerts, liturgical celebrations, and interactive exhibits.

According to organizers, the event welcomed “people of all ages, nationalities, and religious backgrounds, creating a space of shared joy and intercultural dialogue.”

Religious sisters present handmade crafts and vocational materials at a booth during the “Hee Hee Hee” Youth Festival in Seoul. Photo: (Committee for Communications, Archdiocese of Seoul)

A preview of WYD

Structured to mirror elements of WYD, the Seoul gathering included catechesis, witness talks, creative performances, a prayer vigil, and a concluding Mass held on May 11 at the Catholic University Sungsin Campus, also known as the “Truth Zone.”

Presiding over the Mass, Archbishop Peter Soon-taick Chung of Seoul urged young people to listen to God’s call.

“In a special way this year, as we journey toward the 2027 World Youth Day within the grace of the Jubilee Year, I earnestly hope that the ‘Hee, Hee, Hee’ Youth Festival will inspire more young people to open their hearts to the Lord’s call and respond with courage and faith,” he said in his homily.

“The Church thrives and bears fruit when it gives rise to new vocations,” he added. “In many ways, the world is, perhaps unknowingly, yearning for ‘witnesses of hope’—those who testify through their very lives that following Christ is the wellspring of true joy.”

An estimated 3,500 people attended the Mass, which featured music, testimonies, and a strong focus on vocational discernment.

Thousands of participants gather on the lawn for an outdoor liturgy during the “Hee Hee Hee” Youth Festival in Seoul, marking Vocations Sunday with prayer, music, and reflection. Photo: (Committee for Communications, Archdiocese of Seoul)

Three Zones, One Mission

The festival was divided into three thematic areas—Truth, Peace, and Love—each offering a unique entry point into Christian life and witness.

- Truth Zone: Served as the spiritual center of the festival, hosting the May 10 vigil and the May 11 Mass. The space encouraged deeper reflection on faith and vocation.

- Peace Zone: Set at Dongsung Middle and High School, this area focused on vocational formation. Religious congregations from across Korea set up booths to share their way of life. A highlight was the “Chat with a Religious” session, which offered youth informal conversations with religious men and women. The “Oseyo Concert,” held nearby, featured lively performances by religious communities, showcasing their diverse charisms.

- Love Zone: Along the car-free Daehak-ro street, Catholic youth groups and partner organizations created a festive atmosphere with interactive exhibits and outreach efforts. A Talk Concert on May 11 brought together youth, clergy, and artists for open conversations about faith, purpose, and hope.

Festival Spirit

The festival was supported by 180 youth volunteers and 60 adult staff. Organizers emphasized sustainability, using reusable materials and implementing zero-waste practices. Real-time assistance and on-site surveys contributed to a smooth participant experience.

Describing the event as “more than a local celebration,” organizers said it served as a “faithful preview of World Youth Day itself.”

By blending prayer, culture, and community engagement, the “Hee Hee Hee” Youth Festival offered a glimpse of the vision for WYD 2027—a global Church led by young people who, as organizers put it, “walk in the light, live with hope, and radiate joy.”

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.