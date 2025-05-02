From the Streets to Hope: Amani Children's Family Primary School

The children in Amani Children’s family receiving a meal for the day, mixture of maize and beans ‘Githeri’

In the busy city of Nairobi, in the slum of Kawangware, Kenya, stands a remarkable place of refuge and transformation—the Amani Children's Family Primary School. Run by the Missionary Sisters of the Precious Blood, this school offers more than just education.

By Sr. Christine Masivo, CPS

The Amani Children's Family Primary School has become a home for many street children, often labeled as ‘chokoraa,’ a term for homeless youth who roam the streets of Nairobi with sacks slung over their backs, scavenging for scraps of food and sniffing glue to numb their pain, trauma, and hunger.

The roots of this life-changing center—run by the Missionary Sisters of the Precious Blood—go back to 1983, when Sr. Damiana, lovingly nicknamed Shosh (grandmother) by the children, witnessed the unbearable suffering of young souls living without food, shelter, or clothing in the harsh reality of the streets.

Moved by compassion, Sr. Damiana launched a food aid program, offering two meals a day, including a simple but lifesaving mix of maize and beans known as githeri. For these children, it was nothing short of manna from heaven—a sign that someone cared.

But Sr. Damiana and the sisters quickly realized that food alone was not enough. The children needed education, hope, and a path out of street life. With limited resources, the sisters began teaching them to count and write, using the ground as their first chalkboard. Thanks to benefactors who believed in their mission, books and pens soon replaced the dusty earth, marking the start of formal education for these forgotten children.

Heartbreaking realities inspire transformation

Each child at Amani Children’s Family Primary School carries a painful story. Many fled homes marked by domestic violence, only to face even harsher realities on the streets. Some were born and raised there, while others lost a parent and had no one to care for them. For many, survival meant begging and never having enough to eat. Some come from families struggling with poverty and alcoholism, where parents are unable or unwilling to provide care.

When the sisters welcome these children, the first step is rehabilitation. Over six months, they are supported in overcoming glue addiction and the survival mindset of street life. Gradually, they are introduced to a structured routine, where education and personal growth become central. Once rehabilitated, they are placed in appropriate school levels, with full support from the sisters and social workers.

Beyond academics, the sisters work to reintegrate the children into society—some are reunited with relatives, others find permanent homes in the Kawangware community. For those who excel, the sisters, with help from local and international supporters, ensure access to secondary and even higher education. Many have gone on to become professionals, breaking the cycle of poverty and despair.

From the streets to success

Sr. Vienda, one of the dedicated sisters at the center, testifies to the hard work and determination of the children. Over the years, she says, Amani Children’s Family Primary School has produced outstanding individuals: a lawyer, an architect, a pharmacist, and a medical student currently pursuing studies at the University of Nairobi.

Perhaps the most touching story is that of teacher, now is a staff member, who once lived as a street boy before the sisters rescued him. Today, he stands as a proud teacher at the very institution that once saved him.

Teacher Laban Sande, a beneficiary of this program, instructing children - the first stage of rehabilitation

With deep gratitude, he acknowledges the Missionary Sisters of the Precious Blood, saying that without them, he cannot imagine where he would be.

A holistic approach to hope

This center does more than educate—it nurtures talents, instills spiritual values, and fosters a sense of belonging. Music, dance, and acrobatics have opened doors to scholarships, jobs, and livelihoods for some.

Sr. Rose Marie Gatimu the head teacher of Amani Primary school showing trophies won by the pupils in the extra curriculum activities

The sisters offer holistic care, ensuring each child receives the love and guidance to dream again. For them, Amani is more than a school—it’s a family, a safe haven, and a stepping stone to a brighter future.

Through their unwavering commitment, the sisters prove that no child is beyond redemption. They are living testimonies that with love, education, and faith, even the most forgotten can rise above their circumstances.

As Amani Children’s Family Primary School continues its mission, it remains a beacon of hope—giving every child, regardless of their past, the chance to build a future of promise and dignity.