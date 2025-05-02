Sisters bring solar energy and hope to thousands in Malawi

Sr. Bernardette Mnyenyembe making mats with one of the beneficiaries of the initiative

Solar energy brings light and hope to thousands of families without electricity in Malawi’s rural areas. Sr. Bernadette Mnyenyembe, MSHR, describes her congregation’s initiative that has given over 9,000 households the empowering gift of light and better livelihoods.

By Sr. Jecinter Antoinette Okoth, FSSA

As the sun sets over Malawi’s rural areas, darkness no longer signals the end of the day for thousands of families.

Thanks to a life-changing initiative of the Sisters of the Holy Rosary, solar-powered lighting is illuminating households and empowering communities with newfound hope and opportunities.

Lighting Up Lives

“Solar lights have significantly improved the daily lives of over 9,000 households in Malawi, especially in areas with no access to electricity,” said Sr. Bernadette Mnyenyembe, Superior General of the Sisters of the Holy Rosary Congregation (MSHR). She leads a group of religious women working with marginalized communities to provide sustainable solar solutions.

At the heart of the initiative is a group of 15 dedicated sisters proving that service, faith, and innovation can transform lives. Inspired by their mission to alleviate poverty, they offer spiritual guidance and practical solutions to break the cycle of hardship.

A family that received solar lights uses them to run their shop at night. Before, they had to close by 6 p.m.

The sisters collaborate with Watts of Love, a non-profit organization using a proven, scalable model to empower individuals to rise from the literal darkness of poverty. The organization provides solar-powered lights, offering communities a safer, cleaner, and more cost-effective alternative to traditional lighting sources.

Empowering Communities

According to Sr. Mnyenyembe, Watts of Love engages religious women in their program to reach the remotest parts of the country and the most vulnerable, as the sisters already serve at the grassroots level.

“As a congregation, our charism is to proclaim the kingdom of God in love,” she explained. “Therefore, we cannot proclaim it without listening and responding to the spiritual and human needs of the people around us. We must educate, preach, provide health services, and assist the poor through social services.”

Beneficiaries of solar lights saved money by buying water pumps for irrigation. They are now able to plant maize almost three times a year.

As thousands of households receive solar lights, the ripple effect is apparent—brighter nights lead to brighter futures. In a country where access to electricity remains challenging, these simple yet powerful solutions prove that a little light can go a long way in transforming lives.

“I see God sending Watts of Love to minister to the poor and the suffering,” said Sr. Mnyenyembe. “The organization not only distributes the lights but also empowers people to use the money saved from buying batteries, candles, or paraffin to start businesses or other activities that improve their lives.”

She emphasized that recipients of solar-powered lights are first introduced to the vision of Watts of Love, which motivates them to use the lights effectively.

“I really see the importance of education in changing mindsets and enabling people to do things differently,” she added.

Faith in Action

This initiative has become a bridge between faith and action for the sisters, whose mission is deeply rooted in service to the poor and marginalized. More than just offering material support, it has reshaped perspectives, emphasizing respect, dignity, and the boundless love of Jesus for all.

“This program has helped us put our faith into action,” Sr. Mnyenyembe told Vatican News. “In most cases, we do not have material items to give, but this program has allowed us to do so. By serving the poor, we witness Jesus’ love for everyone, gathering His flock without discrimination and treating each person with respect as a child of God.”

After engaging with Watts of Love since 2024, Sr. Mnyenyembe highlighted that solar lights have significantly improved people's daily lives in Malawi. “Students can study at night and complete homework without relying on expensive and harmful kerosene lamps, torches, or candles. Better lighting has improved concentration and learning outcomes.”

Additionally, she noted, “Through the savings people accumulate every week or month, they can invest in farming or businesses, helping to boost local economies.”

As the project continues to expand, Sr. Mnyenyembe hopes its impact will inspire hope and allow more people to break free from dependency, stepping into a future where they can thrive on their own.