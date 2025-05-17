'Sing with the Pope': Bursting into song in communion with God

Fr. Robert Mehlhart says the decision to start singing lessons on social media stems from a desire to help people join in with Pope Leo XIV.

By Kielce Gussie

With half a million videos on the first “Sing with the Pope” video, Fr. Robert Mehlhart, O.P., says he is shocked at how people have responded to the series.

In an interview with Vatican News, the Dominican priest shares that it was a spur-of-the-moment idea. After watching Pope Leo XIV burst out into song during his first Regina Caeli greeting, he realized he had a chance to help people get more involved. “I saw the Pope addressing his people,” Fr. Mehlhart explains, “and most people could join him.”

Read also 11/05/2025 Pope Leo XIV at Regina Caeli: May we pray for vocations, live a life of service Before leading the recitation of the Regina Caeli on Good Shepherd Sunday, Pope Leo XIV calls for prayers for vocations to the priesthood and consecrated life, while also "living ...



But he noticed there were people who “would have liked to have joined him, but they weren’t really prepared.” He immediately thought about how the Dominicans could offer a helping hand. With that, the "Sing with the Pope" series was born.

Not as easy as it seems

Fr. Mehlhart confesses that singing in St. Peter’s Square during a liturgy is not as easy as it seems. It's hard to follow along because he says, “you can’t really hear the others so well." What does help is if the person has a background in music or if they have had the chance to listen to the song beforehand to know “what the words are and how the melody goes.”

Listen to Fr. Mehlhart share the story behind 'Sing with the Pope'

The Dominican priest agrees that singing is an integral part of Christian celebrations. Yet, no matter whether you are classically trained or if your only experience is singing karaoke, your musical skills should not keep you from participating in Christian liturgies.

“Christians sing; lovers sing as St. Augustine reminds us, and Christians are lovers as they love God,” Fr. Mehlhart points out. So, when we burst out into music and song—whether in tune or not—we do so “in communion with humanity and with God.”