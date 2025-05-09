Catholic leaders react to election of Pope Leo XIV

Church leaders and Catholic organisations worldwide have welcomed Pope Leo XIV’s election with joy, highlighting his commitment to peace, humility, and care for the vulnerable.

By Francesca Merlo

In the hours following the announcement of Pope Leo XIV’s election as the 267th Pope, Church leaders and Catholic organisations from around the world have expressed their joy, hope, and prayerful support for the new Successor of Peter.

South Korea

From the Korean Peninsula, Archbishop Peter Soon-taick Chung, O.C.D. of Seoul welcomed the election with "profound gratitude to God," calling it a moment when "the radiant light of humility and love, truth and justice" can guide the Church forward. He reflected on the significance of the name “Leo”, recalling the legacy of Leo XIII and his emphasis on Catholic social teaching, especially amidst the challenges of modernity, technology, and human dignity. Archbishop Chung concluded by expressing his confidence that Pope Leo XIV "will boldly walk the same path" of pastoral attentiveness, and he invited the faithful to pray for the Pope’s mission.

Peru

The Bishops of Peru shared in this spirit of joy and remembrance. In a message, they celebrated the Pope’s deep ties to their land and people. “He strengthened faith with a message attentive to the needs of the humble,” the bishops wrote, recalling his years of missionary service in Peru. “His closeness, timely words, and commitment to the most in need have left an indelible mark on our Church.” With gratitude, they concluded: “Long live Pope Leo XIV!”

Ukraine

From war-torn Ukraine, His Beatitude Sviatoslav Shevchuk, Major Archbishop of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, commented on the new Pope’s first words: “Peace be with you.” These words, he said, “are words of hope and of a special divine blessing” for a suffering people. The name Leo, he added, points to a desire to renew the Church’s doctrine of “just and lasting peace,” one urgently needed today. “May the Lord,” he prayed, “grant Pope Leo XIV many blessed years of Petrine ministry.”

The United States

Archbishop Timothy Broglio, President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, also offered prayers of thanksgiving. Reflecting on Pope Leo XIV’s international experience and missionary heart, Archbishop Broglio said that, “Certainly, we rejoice that a son of this nation has been chosen... but we recognise that he now belongs to all Catholics and to all people of good will.” He praised the Pope’s early calls for “peace, unity, and missionary activity” and prayed that he might be “a watchful and wise shepherd who will confirm us in our faith and fill the world with the hope inspired by the Gospel.”

Caritas

Caritas Internationalis, speaking through its President Cardinal Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi and Secretary General Alistair Dutton, expressed its gratitude and renewed commitment to working with Pope Leo XIV. “This is an exciting moment for the Church and for the world,” said Dutton, pointing to the Pope’s apparent concern for “peace, solidarity, dialogue, and charity.” Cardinal Kikuchi added that “Caritas is not just a humanitarian organisation; it is a manifestation of God’s love in action.” They saw in the Pope’s name a call to deepen the Church’s social apostolate and renew its care for the poor, the earth, and the dignity of every human being.

JRS

Jesuit Refugee Service UK also welcomed the new Pope with particular joy. “His message that ‘God loves us all, unconditionally’ and the solidarity he has shown to refugees are powerful demonstrations of the Catholic Church’s place at the side of all those forced to flee their homes,” said David Ryall, Director of JRS UK. The Pope’s long-standing support for migrants and displaced persons was hailed as a sign of hope.