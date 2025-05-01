Remembering the Pope’s call for an 'economy of tomorrow'

Marcia King, a member of The Economy of Francesco, reflects on the late Pope Francis’ call to "give a soul to the economy of tomorrow".

By Joseph Tulloch

In 2019, Pope Francis sent a letter to young economists and entrepreneurs worldwide, inviting them to build “a different kind of economy: one that brings life not death, one that is inclusive and not exclusive, humane and not dehumanizing, one that cares for the environment and does not despoil it.”



This letter led to the creation of The Economy of Francesco, a community of young professionals from over 100 countries aiming to “give a soul to the economy of tomorrow”.

Among them is Marcia King, a sustainability professional from Peru and a founding member of the organisation. Speaking to Vatican News, King said that the Pope’s death had left her with both “intense sadness” and a “deep gratitude” for his ministry, in particular his call to “care for the neediest and to take care of our common home”.



King said she had met with the Pope in September 2024, at an Economy of Francesco event, and had been struck by the three reminders he gave to participants: “’be witnesses’, ‘do not be afraid’, and ‘hope without tiring’.”

At EoF, King said, the Pope would be “deeply missed”, but “his legacy remains in our hearts”. “I will always remember", she said, "his invitation to dream big, and let ourselves be surprised by God”.

Marcia King meets Pope Francis at the event in 2024

Visit to Peru

Francis was the first Latin American Pope, and King said that, as soon as he was elected, despite the distance between Rome and Lima, he felt “close” to her.

She also recalled his 2018 visit to Peru, which she described as “a great gift”.

Pope Francis visited the country in January of that year, visiting three major cities and stressing the importance of respect for indigenous peoples, environmental protection, and combatting corruption.

King recalled especially his description of Peru as ensantada (‘full of saints’), and the message of hope which, she said, he transmitted to believers and non-believers alike.

Pope Francis greets indigenous representatives in Puerto Maldonado, Peru (AFP or licensors)