Pilgrims from 90 countries gather for Jubilee of Bands and Popular Entertainment

From 10 to 11 May Rome will be filled with music of all kinds. On Saturday 10 May participants in the Jubilee event will make a pilgrimage to the Holy Door at Saint Peter’s Basilica and then perform in 31 squares across the city. On Sunday 11 May Mass will be celebrated in Rome's Piazza Cavour by Archbishop Rino Fisichella.

Vatican News

Over ten thousand people from more than 90 countries will take part in the Jubilee of Bands and Popular Entertainment in Rome. The events are dedicated to institutional, military, amateur, folk, community, sports, school, and college bands, as well as to all forms of popular entertainment from around the world.

The Schedule

The Jubilee brings pilgrims from Italy primarily, but also large groups from the United States, Malta, Poland, Spain, France, Germany, the UK, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, and Argentina. On Saturday 10 May, organized pilgrimages to the Holy Door of Saint Peter’s Basilica will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Then, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., a large open-air band performance will be held across 31 squares in central Rome, featuring over 100 bands and musical groups from around the world. The full list of performances, including locations, start times, and bands, is available on the official Jubilee website and the Iubilaeum25 app.

Concluding Mass

On Sunday, May 11, at 10 a.m., a Holy Mass will be celebrated in Piazza Cavour by Archbishop Rino Fisichella, Pro-Prefect Emeritus of the Dicastery for Evangelization, who is also in charge of organizing the Jubilee 2025. Entry to the square will be allowed from 8 a.m., and no ticket is required for attendance. After the Eucharistic celebration, the pilgrims will process toward St. Peter’s Square with their musical instruments and traditional uniforms. Along the route, the bands will perform freely chosen pieces as they march in pilgrimage.