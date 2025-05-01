Paris Marks 400th Anniversary of the Congregation of the Mission

More than 20 Bishops and 150 Confrères gathered to Celebrate the Jubilee of the Congregation Founded by St. Vincent de Paul. The celebration took place at the Maison Mère, the spiritual heart of the Vincentian mission.

This morning, at the Church of Saint Eustache and in the presence of numerous followers and members of the Vincentian Family of France, Auxiliary Bishop of Paris Emmanuel Tois presided over the solemn Eucharistic concelebration marking the conclusion of the events in Paris for the 400th anniversary of the founding of the Congregation of the Mission, established by St. Vincent de Paul in 1625. He was joined by more than 20 archbishops and bishops, along with 150 Vincentian missionaries from various countries.

“It has been a time of grace. This anniversary is not just about memory — it is a call to move forward. It reminds us who we are and where we want to keep going,” said Fr. Tomaž Mavrič, CM, Superior General of the Congregation, after the Mass.

The concluding celebration was preceded by three days of preparation. The first day included a formation session for confrère bishops, ending with the celebration of Vespers at the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris. On the second day, a Eucharistic celebration was held at the Chapel on Rue du Bac—the site where the Virgin Mary appeared to Catherine Labouré—after which the reliquary containing the heart of St. Vincent was carried in procession to the Vincentian Mother House on Rue de Sèvres.

Reliquary containing the heart of Saint Vincent de Paul (Congregazione della Missione)

The third day took place in Gannes-Folleville, the site of the Mission's first sermon, where the missionaries celebrated the Eucharist and the Rite of Penance at the location where Vincent de Paul spoke to poor rural villagers about general confession. The final formation day invited the missionaries to reflect on the importance of renewing Vincentian charism and spirituality in today's context.

The memory of Pope Francis

One of the most moving moments of the celebration was the tribute to Pope Francis, who sent a message last December to the superior general of the Congregation, Fr. Tomaž Mavrič, CM. In it, he expressed his closeness to the Vincentian Family and his hope that the anniversary would serve as an opportunity to renew their missionary commitment.

“I pray that this significant anniversary will be an occasion of great joy and renewed fidelity to the vision of missionary discipleship, grounded in the imitation of Christ's preferential love for the poor,” the Holy Father wrote in a letter that continues to resonate today among the nearly 3,000 members of the Congregation of the Mission, who remain committed to evangelizing and serving the poorest in 100 countries.

Lazarist priests concelebrating Mass in the Church of Saint Eustache in Paris (Congregazione della Missione)

Reflecting on this subject, Fr. Tomaž Mavrič — who, like Pope Francis, holds Argentine citizenship — said the Congregation of the Mission “lives the legacy of Pope Francis with deep gratitude and renewed commitment. His life and ministry have been a constant source of inspiration, especially for those of us who follow in the footsteps of St. Vincent de Paul. In his anniversary letter and throughout his pontificate, the Holy Father has reminded us clearly that the poor must always be at the heart of Christian life.”

The Legacy of St. Vincent That Continues to Transform Lives

Founded by St. Vincent de Paul in 1625, the Congregation of the Mission was born with the purpose of evangelizing the poor and forming priests committed to charity and justice.

St. Vincent understood that serving those in greatest need required a well-organized structure. This led him to found the Ladies of Charity in 1617 (now the International Association of Charity, AIC), and in 1633, together with St. Louise de Marillac, the Daughters of Charity—the same congregation to which St. Catherine Labouré belonged, the visionary of the Miraculous Medal in 1830. This female congregation was considered “revolutionary,” in the words of Pope Francis, for breaking the tradition of cloistered life and instead taking their mission to the streets to care for the poor and sick.

Since its founding, the Congregation of the Mission has upheld its commitment to the most vulnerable—a mission now expressed in initiatives like the Famvin Homeless Alliance, including the “13 Houses” campaign, inspired by the same spirit that led St. Vincent to build homes for the poor in 1643.

With this 400th anniversary, the Congregation of the Mission reaffirms its commitment to the Gospel and service to the poor, inspired by the vision of St. Vincent de Paul.

More than 20 Bishops and 150 Confrères gathered to Celebrate the Jubilee of the Congregation Founded by St. Vincent de Paul (Congregazione della Missione)

Thousands of faithful and members of the Vincentian Family around the world, united by the same spirituality, followed the celebrations via live stream.