Papal Foundation to give $14 million for people in need in over 60 countries

The Papal Foundation, a U.S.-based charitable organization, has announced $14 million in grants and humanitarian aid. The funds will support 116 projects in over 60 countries. Since its inception, the Foundation has disbursed over $250 million to support more than 2,800 projects identified by Popes Francis, Benedict XVI, and Saint John Paul II.

By Fr. Paweł Rytel-Andrianik and Karol Darmoros

The Papal Foundation, an American charitable organization supporting the initiatives of the Holy Father in developing nations, has announced an allocation of $10 million in grants for relief projects previously identified by the Vatican. An additional $4 million will be directed toward urgent humanitarian assistance through the mission fund.

The support will include access to clean water, the construction and renovation of schools, restoration of churches and seminaries, building of healthcare facilities, and care for elderly priests.

“These investments are at the heart of our mission to bring the love of Christ to those most in need,” said Edward (Ward) Fitzgerald III, the newly elected President of the Papal Foundation. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

Jubilee Pilgrimage



Both Cardinal Dolan and Ward Fitzgerald III are currently taking part in a pilgrimage to Rome linked to the Jubilee Year. More than 80 members of the Foundation, known as the Stewards of Saint Peter, along with their families, will cross the Holy Doors of the four papal basilicas: St. Peter’s, St. John Lateran, St. Mary Major, and St. Paul Outside the Walls.

“The Gospel of Matthew teaches us, ‘Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me,’” said Cardinal Timothy Dolan. He added that in a world of deepening economic inequality, the Stewards of Saint Peter take seriously their responsibility to “serve the poor and vulnerable with faith and compassion.”

Members of the Papal Foundation pass through the Holy Door in St Peter's

Ward Fitzgerald III, the newly elected President of the Papal Foundation, emphasized in an interview with Vatican News that the organization's purpose is to serve the Successor of Saint Peter and support the Church wherever the needs are greatest.

“Obviously, under Pope Francis, that was a particular time of reaching out to the poor. He had great love for the poor, and we spent a lot of time over the last few years under the leadership of Eustace Meta and Cardinal Sean O'Malley, in serving the poor around the world.” said Ward Fitzgerald III.

He pointed that the disbursement of this year’s funds is in tribute to “the big heart and loving legacy of Pope Francis.”



“The Stewards of Saint Peter are honored to support the Holy Father’s vision, responding to urgent needs across the globe—from orphaned children and expectant mothers to the elderly and disabled. Each grant reflects a prayerful commitment to care for the vulnerable, strengthen the Church, and share the hope of the Gospel in developing nations,” said the President of the Papal Foundation.

Support for Education



In addition to grants, the Papal Foundation annually allocates $800,000 in scholarships for over 100 priests, religious sisters, and seminarians. This support enables them to study in Rome as part of the Saint John Paul II Scholarship Program, which was started with John and Carol Saeman and the members of the Papal Foundation.

"First of all, I would like to sincerely thank you for this opportunity to study. Today, studying is not just necessary—it is essential, because the challenges of today’s world require competent, well-trained people who can provide real answers to others. I studied catechetics and youth ministry, and now I am ready to give back and serve the people," said Sr. Viviane Wela Mazalo, who is completing her studies at the Pontifical Faculty of Educational Sciences Auxilium in Rome.

“So the groups that are at the different colleges around Rome getting advanced education and doctorates in theology and philosophy, we are very proud that their roots are in the support of the papal foundation, and we know their love of the church is multiplied by the good graces that the stewards of Saint Peter, the members of the papal foundation, bestow on them by giving them scholarships,” noted Ward Fitzgerald III.

The Love of the Church in Action



“Each grant, each scholarship, and every act of support is a tangible sign of the Church’s love in action,” underscored David Savage, Executive Director of the Foundation.

“Through this shared mission of faith, we unite laity, clergy, and Church leadership in service to the Holy Father’s vision—strengthening the global Church and uplifting its most vulnerable members. We hope that Catholics from every diocese across the United States will consider joining this mission,” said Executive Director of the Foundation.