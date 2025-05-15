Church in Myanmar appeals for solidarity and aid

In the wake of the devastating earthquake in March, the Church in Myanmar expresses joy for the election of Pope Leo XIV and makes an appeal to the world for assistance with the dire humanitarian situation.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

In the aftermath of the devastating March 28 earthquake that struck Myanmar, widespread destruction, and ongoing civil unrest, the Church in Mandalay has made an urgent appeal for support, solidarity, and assistance in rebuilding.

In a statement sent to the Vatican's Fides news agency, the Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Mandalay, Father Peter Kyi Maung, explained, “We must now rebuild not only our physical structures, but also hope within our war-torn communities."



“We renew our urgent appeal to help us restore our ecclesial communities," he reaffirmed.

Time of trial

Meanwhile, the Diocese of Mandalay's Emergency Rescue Team has been actively assessing damage to churches, pastoral buildings, catechism classrooms, and community centers, which, according to the priest, "urgently need restoration.”

Reconstruction, he highlighted, is not only essential for physical recovery, but also for spiritual and communal revival.

"This is a time of trial," Fr. Kyi Maung insisted, as they "ask for the support of the faithful everywhere.”

Despite these hardships, the Catholic community in Myanmar is celebrating the election of Pope Leo XIV with optimism and hope.

Invitation to support peace

Archbishop Marco Tin Win of Mandalay extended a heartfelt message of congratulations to the new Pope, inviting him “to support peace in Myanmar.”

The Pope’s election, Archbishop Tin Win said, has drawn interest from people across religious lines.

“Many non-Catholics, including Buddhists, Muslims, and Protestants," he said, "followed the election with interest. It became a moment of witness and evangelization for us.”

Myanmar's Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, Archbishop of Yangon, a Cardinal elector in the conclave, told the faithful, “I asked him not to forget us and expressed hope that he would visit Myanmar soon.”

'A voice for the voiceless'

Finally, Dominican Father Paul Aung Myint echoed the Cardinal's sentiment.

“We are certain that Pope Leo will pay attention to the forgotten, the suffering, the poor, and the many refugees in Myanmar and elsewhere," the priest said. "He will be a voice for the voiceless.”