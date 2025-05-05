Pope Francis celebrated as bridge-builder by Lutheran leaders

The Lutheran World Federation’s General Secretary reflects on the late Pope Francis’ legacy of unity, inclusion, and reconciliation and describes his witness as a source of inspiration for believers worldwide.

By Linda Bordoni

As the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis, leaders from across the Christian spectrum are remembering him not only as the Bishop of Rome but as a tireless advocate for unity, dialogue, and justice.

In an interview with Vatican News, Rev. Dr Anne Burghardt, General Secretary of the Lutheran World Federation (LWF) and the first woman to hold that office, recalled the late Pope saying, “I always experienced him as very accessible, very attentive, very open-minded.”

Listen to the full interview with Rev. Dr Anne Burghardt

“His legacy will remain with many, also in regard to the way he empowered women and how he really included them in decision-making processes,” she said, “It was very inspirational for many, not only for Roman Catholics but also for many other Christians.”

In this regard, Dr Burghardt also pointed to his commitment during the Synod on Synodality: “It was very inspirational for many, to see how the Synod was conducted and how women were given not only voice but also vote.”

File photo of Pope Francis receiving delegation of LWF in Vatican in 2024 (Vatican Media)

Walking together

Highlighting the late Pope’s ecumenical outreach, particularly his emphasis on “walking together” as a foundation for Christian unity, Dr Burkhardt referred to the ongoing Catholic-Lutheran theological discussions and said, “I am very glad that we are now able to start the sixth phase of our dialogue early next year.”

“My hope is that we can continue precisely with this ‘walking together’ as Pope Francis has so often described it.”

She cited the Pope’s words during the Jubilee Year when he reminded Christians of their shared Baptism and called all to be “pilgrims of hope.” That message, she said, remains central to the LWF’s mission and to the upcoming commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the Augsburg Confession in 2030.

File photo of Pope Fancis and Dr Burghardt during an ecumenical prayer service in St Peter's Square in 2023 (Vatican Media)

Call for unity

Asked about Pope Francis’ legacy in promoting unity, Dr Burgkhardt was unequivocal: “Definitely one of his strongest legacies is his call for unity - not only Christian unity but for recognising a sibling in every human being whom we meet.”

“I do think that his will to bring people from different walks of life together in times where polarisation seems to be taking over in almost all societies is an extremely strong legacy, and I do hope that we can continue to walk in this spirit, in a time when polarization is taking over in almost all societies, that is an extremely strong legacy,” she said.

Highlighting the crucial relevance of ecumenism in an increasingly fractured world, “It is almost more important than ever,” she added, noting also that for many, the late Pope’s recurring choice to refer to himself as “Bishop of Rome” made it easier for other Christians to also “come together around his role.”

The LWF General Secretary expressed her hope that this aspect will continue to be emphasised “because Pope Francis, with his legacy of drawing attention to those who were oppressed, drawing attention to those who were marginalised and set aside: this is the voice of the Gospel that we need to continue to follow.”

Marking the Reformation

Dr. Burkhardt Burghardt then recalled the historic visit of Pope Francis to LundMalmö, Sweden, in 2016 to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation - an unprecedented choice for a pope.

“It was a milestone,” she said. “The ability to come together and to jointly tell a story that had so often been told with contradicting narratives was a powerful sign of reconciliation.”

File photo of Pope Francis in Lund Cathedral during his apostolic visit to Sweden

Unity as a point of departure

Looking ahead, she expressed her hope that Catholics and Lutherans would continue their journey toward greater understanding and communion. “My hope would beis that we continue to walk on the way of getting closer together in recognising the same Holy Spirit that has been bestowed upon the church, and my hope is that we continue to come together” and “to discuss difficult issues if needed, and to create spaces where different opinions can meet - always taking unity as the point of departure, not what divides us.”

Pope Francis: a source of inspiration

Finally, Dr. Burgkhardt offered a message of condolence: “I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to our Catholic brethren, and to all Christians and people of faith who found in Pope Francis a source of inspiration,” she said.

“May his legacy continue in the Catholic Church, and may we walk humbly on the earth in his spirit.”

File photo of Pope Francis during ecumenical liturgy in Lund Cathedral in 2016