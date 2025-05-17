Lord's Day Reflection: Sowing seeds of love and hope

As the Church celebrates the Fifth Sunday of Easter, Father Luke Gregory reflects on the theme, "Sowing seeds of love and hope."

By Fr Luke Gregory, OFM

As we celebrate this Easter season, a time traditionally reserved for reflection, renewal, and rebirth, we are invited to ponder the profound teachings of Jesus and consider our role in the construction and support of the mission He entrusted to us as brothers and sisters of the hope Resurrection gives to the world.

The Gospel today urges us to embrace the core of our faith: love. In the wake of supporting our new Pope, this message resonates deeply with all men and women of good will who are generally yearning to foster a spirit of compassion and unity within their communities.

In this passage, Jesus speaks poignant words to His disciples shortly before His crucifixion. He expresses both His impending departure and a new commandment—one that encapsulates the essence of His teachings: “That you love one another, as I have loved you.” This directive is not merely about showing affection; it calls for a selfless, unconditional love that reflects Christ's own love for us. Our mission is to embody this love in various aspects of our lives. Easter symbolizes Resurrection and hope, reminding us that love is a transformative force capable of overcoming despair and division. This season gives us the perfect opportunity to re-evaluate how we express love—not only within our families and friends but also in a broader context, especially as we prepare to support the new leadership within the Church.

We live in a world that often seems fragmented, with divisions deepened by differences in opinion, culture, and belief. Yet, as Jesus taught, our call is to rise above these obstacles. Love becomes the antidote to conflict. Communities can thrive when we learn to appreciate one another's gifts and richness, and Easter serves as a beautiful reminder to cherish these relationships.

Supporting the new Holy Father requires not just understanding his vision and teachings but also embodying the love he encourages amongst us. We are invited to create communities that flourish in kindness, where love is the foundation of every interaction. Service to others, whether through volunteering, helping the less fortunate, or simply being present for a friend in need, showcases our commitment to the love that Jesus exemplified.

So let us contemplate practical ways to sow seeds of love in our daily life. Perhaps we may consider reaching out to those with whom we may have grown distant. A simple phone call or an inviting gesture can rekindle relationships and strengthen bonds built on love and mutual respect. Furthermore, in our prayers and discussions, let us remember to support Pope Leo as he seeks to guide the global Catholic community, and encourage others to do the same. A prayer for unity and understanding can bear tremendous fruit, fostering a sense of connectedness amongst the faithful. As the scripture reminds us, “By this shall all men know that you are my disciples, if you have love one for another.” In embodying this commandment, not only do we demonstrate our commitment to Christ, but we also help illuminate the path for others.

May our collective efforts transform our communities into beacons of hope and exemplars of Christ-like love in action. In essence, love is not merely an ideal but a tangible force that can reshape lives and communities. Let us embrace this commandment wholeheartedly as we celebrate Easter and embark on this new chapter within the Church. Together, through love, we can sow seeds of unity and compassion that flourish in the spirit of Christ.

Allow me to conclude with these profound, yet honest and sincere words from an article on Catholic World News written by Andrea Monda, the director of the Osservatore Romano:

“Goodness attracts ... Precisely thanks to the Church, Christ’s unfaithful bride. To this unfaithful bride, to this useless and inadequate servant, the eyes of the whole world turn, perhaps to perceive even today, in the turmoil of a confused world, a sign of hope. (For everyone!)