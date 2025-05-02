Fire near Jerusalem impacts Catholic communities

Wildfires in Israel, particularly the catastrophic blaze encricling Jerusalem this week, have not spared monasteries and Catholic communities.

By Karol Darmoros

The Trappist monks of Latrun and the Community of the Beatitudes in Emmaus-Nicopolis are among the most severely affected by the raging fires that have been burning close to Jerusalem for the past 30 hours. While the sacred buildings were miraculously preserved, several religious and lay residents lost their homes. Monastic farmlands were completely destroyed.

A sudden blaze

Read also 01/05/2025 7,000 evacuated after fires around Jerusalem A state of emergency has been declared in Israel following what are being described as the country’s largest ever fires.

On the morning of April 30, multiple fire outbreaks were reported on the hills of Neve Shalom, directly across from the Trappist monastery in Latrun. High temperatures and strong winds caused the flames to spread rapidly. Authorities ordered the evacuation of residents and religious communities. The Trappist brothers sought refuge with the Benedictines and the Sisters of St. Joseph in Abu Ghosh.

The Community of the Beatitudes in Emmaus-Nicopolis suffered especially severe damage. In the evening, after firefighters had partially contained the blaze, several members of the community returned to assist emergency crews, working side by side with them until 4:00 a.m.

Heavy losses

“We lost all of our utility buildings, the residence of our main superior, and the pavilion of an Orthodox couple who have worked with us in ecumenical ministry for years. Their home burned down in half an hour. Thankfully, the icon workshop was spared,” Sister Eliana Kuryło told Vatican Radio–Vatican News.

In Emmaus-Nicopolis, the fire even reached the monastery’s terrace. “The palm trees in front were completely burned, and the wind blew flames right onto the terrace. It was saved only thanks to a firefighter who happened to be on our property. The monastery was spared. We were extremely lucky—our library is right next to the terrace. If the fire had reached it, it would have been over for us,” Sr. Eliana said.

She added that the danger had not yet passed, and emergency services were still battling flare-ups nearby.

photo credit Justyna Galant

Ashes, prayers and hope

Today, Friday, a Thanksgiving Mass was held at the church in Latrun in gratitude for the preservation of the monastery and the shrine in Nicopolis. Though much of the agricultural land was lost, the Trappist brothers say they are ready to begin rebuilding, with the help of friends.

“The fire consumed about 24 hectares of land, which includes two Catholic monasteries: the Trappist monastery in Latrun and the Community of the Beatitudes in Emmaus-Nicopolis,” said Bishop William Shomali, Vicar General of the Latin Patriarchate in Jerusalem. “Firefighters responded quickly and did excellent work. Still, we remain concerned—hot weather and strong winds could reignite the danger.”

Bishop Shomali and Bishops Marcuzzo and Ilario visited the affected area. “We thank the Lord that these two communities are now safe. We came here to listen to their needs. There is damage, but thanks be to God, no lives were lost,” he said.

Gratitude and a call for support

Despite the devastation, the sisters of Emmaus-Nicopolis remain deeply grateful for the solidarity they’ve received. “A rabbi from the Reform kibbutz Gezer, about seven kilometres away, contacted us. He told us we could come and stay there if we needed shelter. That’s where we spent the night,” Sr. Eliana recalled.

She now asks for prayers and support to help rebuild the monastery grounds. “If anyone would like to support us financially, information is available on the Emmaus-Nicopolis website. We have no electricity—it’s all been burned. Water has only just returned,” she said.

Emmaus-Nicopolis is a holy site entrusted to the Community of the Beatitudes since 1993. The charismatic community, founded in France in 1973, is Catholic, comprising laypeople, priests, families, and religious brothers and sisters.

photo credit Justyna Galant