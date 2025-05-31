Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I receives the Laudato Si’ Award

The Pontifical Atonianum University in Rome hosted the Laudato Si' award ceremony on May 30 (CREDIT: OFM)

The Order of Friars Minor honor the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople alongside theologian Leonardo Boff, the Pan-Amazonian Ecclesial Network (REPAM), and the Laudato Si’ Movement with the 2025 Laudato Si' Award.

By Gabriel López Santamaría

The Pontifical Antonianum University hosted the ceremony for the Laudato Si' award, which honored two people and two organizations.

The first recipient was Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople for his exceptional ecological leadership, particularly his profound influence on Pope Francis.

His inspiration was central to two major initiatives: the encyclical Laudato si’ and the institution of the “World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation,” celebrated annually on September 1.

During the award ceremony, the moderators highlighted that Pope Francis explicitly cited Bartholomew—often referred to as the "Green Patriarch"—in both efforts.

His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I receiving the Laudato Si' Award in Rome (CREDIT: OFM)

In his acceptance speech, the Patriarch highlighted the ecumenical milestone represented by the Catholic Church’s adoption of the September 1 celebration.

Thanks to its deep symbolic meaning and ancient roots in the Orthodox tradition, the day's growing popularity is encouraging many other Christian denominations to integrate it into their liturgical calendars. Patriarch Bartholomew played a key role in fostering and supporting this ecumenical development, as acknowledged during the event.

He then made a powerful statement: “If there is no true human conversion, the ecological crisis cannot be resolved. Any human action that harms the environment must be considered a grave sin.”

A historic celebration

The ceremony, which also honored Leonardo Boff, REPAM (Pan-Amazonian Ecclesial Network), and the Laudato Si’ Movement, coincided with three significant anniversaries: the 800th anniversary of the Canticle of the Creatures, the 10th anniversary of Laudato si’, and the 1,700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea.

Leonardo Boff is a professor emeritus at the State University of Rio de Janeiro and a writer (CREDIT: OFM)

“These awards are not mere acknowledgments but symbols of a universal call to ecological conversion,” declared Fr. Massimo Fusarelli, Minister General of the Franciscan Order.

“Each recipient represents a unique dimension of this shared commitment,” he added, urging all to “recognize creation as a gift from God and praise Him together with all creatures.”

A necessary conversion

“It is a great honor to receive this recognition for our commitment to integral ecology,” Patriarch Bartholomew said, emphasizing that the award belongs to the entire Church of Constantinople.

He recalled that as early as the 1980s, Orthodox Christianity had been raising the alarm about the climate crisis, which has only worsened in recent years.

Referring to Patriarch Dimitrios' landmark 1989 encyclical, he reminded those present that “today, we witness the violation of nature, which is abused not to meet fundamental human needs but to satisfy the ever-growing desires of humanity, driven by the dominant philosophy of consumer society.”

Lorna Gold received the award on behalf of the Laudato Si' Movement (CREDIT: OFM)

Patriarch Bartholomew pointed out that since his election in 1991, "we have sought to raise awareness among both Christians and non-Christians about the environmental crisis and its link to social justice. We have emphasized the spiritual dimension of this crisis and called for a rediscovery of a Eucharistic vision of creation.”

Continuing, he reiterated that “the early Church clearly understood the importance of humanity’s relationship with creation. Yet throughout history, both humans and, at times, the churches themselves have failed to grasp the intrinsic and unbreakable connection between the Creator, creation, and all created beings.”

From masters to siblings

Upon receiving his award, Leonardo Boff urged everyone to reflect, saying, “The great challenge is to shift from the mindset of ‘lords and masters’ who exploit nature to the point of exhaustion, to that of ‘brothers and sisters’ who treat each other—and all of creation—as kin. Care is the Christian caress extended to all beings of nature.”

Bishop Rafael Cob García, Vicar Apostolic of Puyo, in Ecuador, received the award on behalf of REPAM. Referring to the Jubilee Year, he stated, “we walk as pilgrims of hope toward the paradise God has promised us.”

The Pan-Amazonian Ecclesial Network is made up of 9 countries from the Pan-Amazonian region—Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, British Guiana, French Guiana, Peru, Suriname, and Venezuela (CREDIT: OFM)

Lorna Gold, executive director of the Laudato Si’ Movement, accepted the award on behalf of her organization. “We are at an ecological turning point that has become a full-blown crisis of conscience,” she said. “As people of faith, we must unite to transform this dark moment into a Kairos—a time of divine opportunity.”