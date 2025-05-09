Christian leaders across the world welcome Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV appears on the balcony to greet the faithful after his election (@Vatican Media)

Following the election of Pope Leo XIV Christian leaders across the ecumenical spectrum send messages and statements highlighting a shared commitment to unity, peace, and collaborative witness in the spirit of dialogue.

By Linda Bordoni

The election of Pope Leo XIV has been met with messages of joy, support, and hope from across the Christian world. Leaders from Anglican, Lutheran, Orthodox, and evangelical communities have offered their congratulations and prayers, emphasising shared values of peace, justice, and unity.

Anglican Communion: "Visible unity without fear"

The Rt Revd Anthony Poggo, Secretary General of the Anglican Communion, issued a statement saying "With great joy, we welcome the election and appointment of Pope Leo XIV... We share our prayers, celebration and encouragement as His Holiness takes up his global ministry."

Highlighting the Pope's commitment to unity through dialogue, Revd Poggo said, "We welcome Pope Leo’s commitment to building bridges through dialogue, and his summons to all the faithful to visible unity without fear."

He reaffirmed the Anglican Communion's collaboration with the Catholic Church through ecumenical institutions such as ARCIC and IARCCUM.

Lutheran World Federation: "Shared witness to Christ"

Rev. Dr. Anne Burghardt, General Secretary of the Lutheran World Federation (LWF), extended congratulations and prayers:

"It is with deep joy and gratitude in the Holy Spirit that the Lutheran World Federation welcomes your election as Bishop of Rome."

She voiced optimism for continued cooperation: "We will be praying for the new pope’s ministry, that together, the Roman Catholic Church and the Lutheran churches will continue to grow towards unity through joint service to people in need and shared witness to Christ so that the world may believe."

Eastern Orthodox Churches: Embracing dialogue

Greek Orthodox Archbishop of America, Elpidophoros, welcomed the new pontiff with "fraternal esteem":

"The elevation, for the first time, of a Pontiff who hails from the United States is truly a milestone. His ministry... resonates strongly with the enduring commitment of His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew toward ecumenical dialogue, reconciliation, and care for the most vulnerable among us," he said.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew reflected on the Pope’s choice of a name: "Indeed, a Pope of American origin has been elected, who took the name Leo the Fourteenth... Leo XIII was distinguished for his social teachings. We hope that Leo XIV will also embrace the Church’s contribution to the world..."

Patriarch Bartholomew expressed intent to attend the installation Mass:"I intend to travel for his enthronement and propose that we advance the dialogue between East and West."

Gazan Orthodox community: Hope for peace

In war-torn Gaza, Orthodox Christians also responded with hope. Father Youssef Asaad, a Greek Orthodox priest, told Reuters: "We are confident he will give importance to our peace, as Pope Francis did."