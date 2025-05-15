Chinese Catholics celebrate the opening of two new churches

Chinese Catholics see the inauguration of new churches in the nation's Hubei Province and Shanxi Province as concrete signs of perseverance on the path of faith.

By Vatican News

The growth and perseverance of Catholic communities in the People's Republic of China have been marked by the recent opening of two new churches, tangible expressions of enduring faith amidst changing historical contexts.

Church of Christ the King

According to Fides News Agency, on May 10, Bishop Francis Cui Qingqi, OFM, of Hankou/Wuhan presided over the solemn inauguration of the new Church of Christ the King in Xiaogan, Hubei Province. During his homily, Bishop Cui described the 33-meter-high bell tower as a symbol directing the faithful's gaze toward the Kingdom of Heaven, while also serving as a call to ground Christian life in the richness of Chinese tradition.

The inauguration ceremony drew a large gathering, including 32 concelebrating priests and about 1,000 local Catholics. Civic officials also attended the liturgy. The new church, encompassing 525 square meters, includes a rectory and a parish centre, and has a capacity for over 500 worshippers. Bishop Cui called the church “a place of prayer and a source of grace,” anticipating that it would become a spiritual and architectural landmark in the region.

Our Lady of China

On the same day, the parish of Guzhai in the Archdiocese of Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, also consecrated a new church, dedicated to Our Lady of China, just ahead of her feast day on May 13. The celebration followed the parish's observance of the recent election of Pope Leo XIV.

Bishop Paul Meng Ningyou, who led the ceremony, reflected on the history of the small rural parish, noting the resilience and missionary dedication of its members. Despite facing challenges such as an ageing population, Bishop Meng praised the vitality of the community, enriched by the presence of migrant workers, and highlighted the parish’s spirit of communion and synodality. He commended the laity as the “driving force” of the parish and encouraged their active role in prayer leadership and parish management.

Both celebrations concluded with prayers for the guidance of Christ and the intercession of the Virgin Mary as these communities continue to grow in faith and witness.