CELAM sends letter to Pope Leo, inviting him to visit

Two days after Pope Leo XIV sent a telegram to the CELAM bishops, they share their commitment to his pontificate and call his election "a sign of hope.”

By Kielce Gussie

Marking their 40th Ordinary General Assembly, the Latin American and Caribbean Episcopal Council (CELAM) sent a letter to Pope Leo XIV. In it, they express their joy at his election as the 266th Successor to St. Peter and their gratitude for the telegram he addressed to the Assembly two days ago.

“With hearts filled with joy, we, the participants of the 40th Ordinary Assembly of the Latin American and Caribbean Episcopal Council (CELAM), gathered in Rio de Janeiro, send you our fraternal greetings and heartfelt thanks for the message with which you have encouraged our episcopal ministry.”

Pope Leo’s election is a sign of hope

In their message to the Pope, the CELAM bishops stated they see in his election, “the providential work of God.” In the wake of fruits of Francis’ pontificate, the letter continued, “your election is a sign of hope.”

The bishops affirmed their renewal of their “full and filial communion” with the Pope and stress their commitment to serving as a missionary Church. “We humbly embrace the challenge of being a servant Church, one that enriches the center from the periphery, and proclaims with authenticity from a place of simplicity.”

Do not forget Latin America and the Caribbean

While the CELAM bishops are holding their 40th General Assembly, they are also commemorating the 70th anniversary of the First General Conference of the Latin American Episcopate in Rio de Janeiro in 1955. In light of this, the bishops reiterated their dedication to evangelization.

The bishops also pointed out the challenging sociopolitical reality of the region, saying it needs the Pope’s “prophetic voice to inspire justice and peace.” As families and communities face armed conflict, drug trafficking, and forced migration, the Assembly petitioned Pope Leo to remember the region in his prayers.

“Migrants yearning for a dignified future, Indigenous peoples defending their identity and land, youth without opportunities, women victims of violence, abandoned and vulnerable children... all of them await from us words and gestures that comfort and liberate.”

The bishops' letter stressed their ongoing commitment to continuing the missionary and synodal mission of the Church and underscored their dedication to caring for all of Creation, following the legacy of Laudato si'.

Concluding their letter, the bishops formally invite Pope Leo XIV to visit Latin America and the Caribbean whenever he can as “our people long for your presence and apostolic blessing.”