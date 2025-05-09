Metropolitan Gudziak: Pope Leo XIV is a shepherd who speaks to us all

Welcoming Pope Leo XIV's election, fellow American and leader of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia recalls that the newly elected Pope once studied theology at Villanova University in Pennsylvania and expresses his view that he is a pastor and a theologian.

By Svitlana Dukhovych and Linda Bordoni

Welcoming the new Pope and reflecting on the significance of his election, Metropolitan Borys Gudziak, Archbishop of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia, told Vatican News: "I share the joy of many Americans that an American has been chosen Pope, but my joy is hardly a national one. It’s an ecclesial joy. It’s a spiritual joy."

Metropolitan Gudziak went on to describe the new Pope as “a leader who prays, a leader who is tender.”

Listen to Archbishop Borys Gudziak

"He wants to reach out," the Metropolitan continued. "He’s continuing the message of openness that marked Pope Francis’ pontificate, but probably adding juridical order - he is, after all, a canon lawyer."

A name rich in meaning

Reflecting on the name Leo, chosen by the new Pope, Metropolitan Gudziak pointed to its historical and theological resonance.

“Pope Leo XIV has taken the name of his predecessor Leo XIII,” he noted, “who really articulated Catholic social doctrine in a modern way — a doctrine based on the Gospel, and a response to the plight of the poor and labourers during the 19th century industrialisation. But it was also a response to the rise of Marxism and communism.”

Yet the significance goes even deeper he explained, “We shouldn’t forget that Leo was not only a pope of the 19th century, Pope Leo the Great was a very important theologian, the Pope of the Council of Chalcedon - a Council that helped the Church understand who Christ is: truly God and truly man.”

Metropolitan Gudziak sees in the name Leo a theological and pastoral vision that is both rooted and forward-looking. “It represents a very broad theological tradition which includes clarity in doctrine and a very radical social outreach. Those characteristics are represented in the choice of the name, and I hope they are also something that Pope Leo XIV will be able to articulate in a fruitful, life-giving manner.”

A gentle shepherd

“He has a very kind face,” the Archbishop continued, “He speaks in a gentle, loving way, emphasising that we are all loved by God. He encourages the world and the Church to build bridges, to engage in dialogue, to be open to all.”

“I thank God,” Metropolitan Gudziak concluded, “and I thank the cardinals for choosing a Holy Father, a bishop of Rome, who will speak to me, will speak to you, will speak to all of us about God’s love.”

File photo of Archbishop Borys Gudziak