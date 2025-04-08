US Bishops to end collaboration with federal government on refugees

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) announces that it is not renewing cooperative agreements with the US federal government related to children’s services and refugee support.

By Christopher Wells

In a “heartbreaking announcement” on Monday, the Bishops of the United States have made public their decision not to renew “existing cooperative agreements with the federal government related to children’s services and refugee support.”

The move comes in response to the government’s decision to suspend programs to resettle refugees, “forcing” the Bishops “to reconsider the best way to serve our brothers and sisters seeking safe shelter from violence and persecution.”

In a statement announcing the decision, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Archbishop Timothy Broglio, noted that the USCCB, from its earliest incarnation as the National War Council had helped displaced families resettle in the United States.

“Over the years, partnerships with the federal government helped expand lifesaving programs, benefitting our sisters and brothers from many parts of the world,” Archbishop Broglio said.

He noted that all participants in the program were screened by the US government prior to arrival in the US.

The generous support of the people of God

“Our efforts were acts of pastoral care and charity,” the Archbishop said, “generously supported by the people of God when funds received from the government did not cover the full cost.”

However, he continued, “as a national effort, we simply cannot sustain the work on our own at current levels or in current form.” With the end of current agreements with the federal government, Archbishop Broglio said the USCCB will seek “alternative means of support” for those already admitted by the government into resettlement programs, asking for prayers for all those affected by the changes.

An opportunity to search our hearts

“While this marks a painful end to a life-sustaining partnership with our government… it offers every Catholic the opportunity to search our hearts for new ways to assist,” the Archbishop said. He pledged the Bishops’ continued advocacy for immigration policy reform, and affirmed their commitment to advocacy for victims of “the scourge of human trafficking.”

After recalling once again a half century of cooperation with the government in resettling refugees, Archbishop Broglio emphasized that “the Gospel’s call to do what we can for the least among remains our guide.” He invited the faithful to join the Bishops “in praying for God’s grace in finding new ways to bring hope where it is most needed.”