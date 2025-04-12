U.S. bishops back Religious Workforce Protection Act

In a letter addressed to legislators the U.S. Bishops' Conference (USCCB) calls for Congress to pass a bill that introduces more flexibility for foreign religious workers serving in the united States , saying it will further the free exercise of religion in the country for the benefit of all Americans.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) is advocating with members of Congress to pass a new bipartisan legislative proposal that would help faith communities across the United States to continue their religious mission and service.

A bipartisan bill

The Religious Workforce Protection Act (RWPA), presented earlier this week proposes a targeted adjustment to the current immigration system allowing foreign religious workers holding R-1 visas to remain in the United States in their current status for renewable three-year periods while waiting for permanent residency, thus ensuring the continuity of their vital services.

Under the current legislation the employment-based fourth preference (EB-4) visa category—under which many religious workers seek permanent residency in —is mired in a severe backlog.

Applicants may face waits exceeding ten years, a delay that has created significant disruptions for religious institutions dependent on these individuals. Those on R-1 visas, which are typically limited to five years, must leave the U.S. upon visa expiration, regardless of whether their green card applications are pending. Worse still, under current law, they are barred from reapplying for another R-1 visa for at least a year, interrupting ministries and placing strain on already limited religious staffing.

Foreign religious workers offer vital services

In a letter addressed to legislators, Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), and Bishop Mark J. Seitz, chairman of the Bishops’ Committee on Migration expressed their support for the proposed legislation, highlighting need for reforming the system to allow religious communities in the U.S. to continue their vital services.

“We would not be able to serve our diverse flocks, which reflect the rich tapestry of our society overall, without the faithful men and women who come to serve through the Religious Worker Visa Program,” the letter said.

The two bishops pointed to the wide-reaching consequences of the current system’s rigidity. In many rural or underserved communities, for instance, access to regular religious services and sacraments hinges on the presence of these foreign-born workers. In urban dioceses, particularly those with large immigrant populations, the linguistic and cultural fluency of these individuals is indispensable.

The absence of such workers – the Bishops warned - could result in parishes without priests, hospitals without chaplains, schools without teachers, and seminaries without instructors—all of which deeply affect the spiritual and educational lives of American families.

“Beneficiaries of the Religious Worker Visa Program provide a range of services and play a pivotal role in advancing the religious exercise of everyday Americans.”

Advancing the religious exercise of Americans

Commending the bill’s cosponsors for their steadfast leadership in addressing this nationwide challenge, the Bishops called on all members of Congress to join them in supporting the RWPA which, they say , would further the free exercise of religion in the country for the benefit of all Americans

