Lord's Day Reflection: O the marvelous joy of the Resurrection!

As we celebrate Easter, Fr Luke Gregory, OFM, offers his thoughts on how the Resurrection of Jesus Christ reframes our understanding of despair, moving us from depths of sadness into the glorious life giving light of joy.

By Fr Luke Gregory OFM*

The dawn of the first day of the week, as recorded in the Gospel of John, marks a pivotal moment in the history of Christianity and in the lives of believers. It is a day that encapsulates the essence of hope, renewal, joy, and the divine promise. This day, brought forth from the darkness of despair, reveals the profound joy and significance that stems from the Resurrection of the living Lord Jesus Christ.

As Mary Magdalene approached the Sepulchre, still shrouded in the veil of night, her heart was heavy with sorrow. The stone had been rolled away, a sight that stunned her and prompted feelings of confusion and dread. This moment of uncertainty mirrors the experiences of many faithful individuals who, in the face of loss or confusion, may wonder about the whereabouts of hope and salvation. In this grave moment, we witness the fierce loyalty and love that the Apostles had for their beloved Lord. Peter and John rushed to the Sepulchre, each step echoing with an urgency driven by faith and love. It is essential to note that the Gospel account emphasizes their “run” to the Sepulchre, illustrating a physical and emotional race spurred by their deep love and devotion.

Many of us today find shades of our own experiences within this narrative. The feeling of being lost amidst grief, uncertainty, and confusion is universal, crossing both time and culture. As Mary and the disciples navigated through their sorrow, so too do we confront our own personal struggles. However, the Resurrection of Jesus Christ reframes our understanding of despair, moving us from the depths of sadness into the glorious life-giving light of joy.

The Resurrection serves as the cornerstone of our Christian faith. It proclaims that death is not the end, but rather, a transformative passage to eternal life. This declaration resonates throughout the ages, as believers recognise that through Christ's victory over death, we too are granted the gift of resurrection. The joy that follows from this truth cannot be overstated. It is a joy that transcends circumstance, illuminating the hearts of all of us who believe.

Historically and theologically, the Resurrection signifies the promise of new life. In fact, within the liturgical calendar, Easter stands as a beacon of hope, reminding the faithful of the unfathomable love and sacrifice of Jesus Christ. Each celebration of Easter is a reminder that light triumphs over darkness, hope rises from despair, and life emerges from death.

The Resurrection is a call to rejoice as we reflect upon the events of that first Easter morning; we are called to share in the joy of it. This joy is multifaceted. It encompasses not only our personal experience of salvation and renewal but also extends into the global community of all believers. It offers an invitation to engage with one another, promoting unity and mutual encouragement within our congregations, families, and friendships.

The joy of the resurrection emboldens us to proclaim the message of Christ's victory, sharing the good news with those who may feel lost or burdened. It invites us to extend compassion and mercy to those in need, unify with fellow believers, and embody the love of Christ in tangible ways.

Furthermore, in experiencing this joy, we are encouraged to dig deeper into our faith. The resurrection challenges us to examine our lives in light of Christ's triumph. Are we living authentically as those who believe in the Resurrection? Are we embracing the hope and love that comes from knowing that Christ has conquered death?

Let us embrace this joy, allow it to fill our hearts, and let it be a testimony to the power of God's love and grace, which is freely and abundantly available to all. In doing so, we too become living witnesses of the Resurrection's promise, sharing light and joy in a world that so desperately needs it.

* Custody of the Holy Land