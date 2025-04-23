Sr. Norma Pimentel remembers Pope Francis' 'I love you'

In an interview with Vatican News, Sr. Norma Pimentel remembers a dear friend, the late Pope Francis, and his heartfelt words to encourage her efforts to help vulnerable people at the border of the United States, and to reassure everyone of God's immense love for them.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"Pope Francis has left us sealed with that sense of responsibility and commitment to save humanity, to speak on behalf of the many who continue to be trashed and pushed away or turned away and say, 'No.' We must know how to respect life and respect people and offer them that embrace that God gives us."

Sister Norma Pimentel, a Mexican-American Catholic nun and a member of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation, who serves as the Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, made this observation in an interview with Vatican News in the wake of the Holy Father's death.

In her work, Sr. Norma has been instrumental in providing humanitarian aid to migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border. Her work includes offering emergency shelter, food, medical care, and legal assistance to thousands of migrants seeking refuge in the United States. ​Active internationally, in May 2024 she delivered a keynote address at the 2nd General Assembly of Talitha Kum in Rome, sharing her experiences and insights on human trafficking and the plight of migrants.

In the interview, Sister Pimentel, who was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020, remembers how Pope Francis, a good friend, was one of her greatest advocates.

Q: Sister Norma, so many people are mourning the Holy Father, but you've had somewhat of a privileged friendship with Pope Francis. At this time of his passing, what memories remain with you?

Thank you for asking. It is truly a very sad time, and his passing is, really heartfelt because he was an amazing presence to all of us and especially in my life. He was there in a very beautiful way, having him single me out, recognizing the work here in South Texas with so many of us coming together to respond and welcome the many immigrant families that were arriving to our community right here at the border. He saw that, acknowledged that, and wanted to say thank you, and not only thank you, but actually telling me, 'I love you.' 'Te quiero mucho.' ... 'continue doing what you're doing'... 'You're amazing'... 'Please do that.' I think that just set me up, if you will.

His presence in my life was a wonderful inspiration to have courage. His words of courage, his presence, and continuing to lead and be that voice that brings the vulnerable, the innocent, the most fragile people that are hurting up to the forefront so people can see and acknowledge them, and offer them a voice. It is something that Pope Francis always highlighted every time I had an opportunity to speak to him.

It was so encouraging to have his presence in my life that I believe I will continue to do more and follow his example. He always was so humble and so giving to, and defensive of, the poor, the most innocent and fragile people in our world today. In him, I always saw constant encouragement to keep being vocal, and do our very best to defend life and the most vulnerable, innocent people that are hurting in our world today.

Q: Could you elaborate, Sister, on your work and how you think, if you will, Pope Francis will be accompanying you from above going forward?

I'm at the border of the United States with Mexico right in South Texas, and because I am right here at the border, there are many families that migrate from everywhere in the world, especially Central America. It started with many countries in Central America like Guatemala, Honduras, and Salvador, but it continued on to many other people from other, other parts of the world.

But it was a place where people would come from after long journeys of weeks and possibly months. By the time they arrived at the border, they were in a very sad state of needing help, and when they enter the United States, there is a border patrol [that] processed them, and in many cases they were given permission to continue their journey and to legalize their status and at least work at that, and they were brought to us by Border Patrol.

So, I was able to organize a response where all of us here in our community would welcome them, applaud them, and have them enter a safe place where they were welcomed by smiles and embraces. We had hundreds of thousands of them.

Throughout the ten years that we have been doing this, and since Pope Francis actually recognized us, the work that was being done here at the border of the United States with Mexico. It was beautiful to see people so destroyed and, and wounded by, by life and by people who take advantage of them and for us to restore their dignity by the care and love and attention that we offer them.

It was something that everybody from our community gathered and wanted to help and wanted to make a difference in the lives of so many people, so many families and kids and mothers... Thus, Pope Francis continues to be that force within us to do this, and encouraging others to do the same, that who we're called to be.

Pope Francis has left us sealed with that sense of responsibility and commitment to save humanity, to speak on behalf of the many who continue to be trashed and pushed away or turned away and say, 'No.' We must know how to respect life and respect people and offer them that embrace that God gives us. That love that we receive from God is to give it away, to let others who need it receive it.



Q: Sister, that was, in a way, a beautiful summary of Pope Francis's legacy. Is there anything you would like to add on his impact, and in particular, how the Holy Father has recognized and lifted up religious sisters throughout his pontificate?

You know Pope Francis was very quick in acknowledging the work of religious do throughout the world, and especially us in the United States. The sisters were acknowledged by Pope Francis when he recognized the work we were doing, and he actually said, 'Thank you, sisters. Thank you for doing the amazing work you do in being out there with the people and making a difference in our communities showing them that love, God loves them...'

And so women throughout the world have been recognized and seen by Holy Father in a very beautiful way that he gave us a place, a special place in the Church, and so I think that we are so blessed to have had him as our Holy Father.