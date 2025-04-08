Strengthening dignity, offering guidance to refugees in Germany

The Handmaids of Jesus in the Eucharist are committed to spreading the spirit of Christ's teachings, especially in disadvantaged areas, which constantly call on us to recognise the signs of the times and look at new areas of responsibility, as occurred in Germany in 2015.

By Sr. Sandra Friedrich, SJE & Christine Seuss

As they witnessed the increase in fear of alienation in many parts of Germany, the Handmaids of Jesus in the Holy Eucharist decided to spread their charism among refugees.

Refugees face many difficulties, including an uncertain future, fear, rejection, excessive demands, the burden of being barred from work, poor education, separation, trauma, language, cultural misunderstandings and apparent arbitrariness.

Even just one of these challenges would suffice to shake anyone’s self-confidence. Some react by plunging into despair, especially when they are denied the ‘right to stay’ and are deported to a country where they fear imminent death.

These are the people who turn to Sister Sandra. “There are many place where one can ask simple questions, but if these questions are really difficult, then I send them to you,” said a mother whose deportation date had been set, but who eventually managed to stay.

Meanwhile, a Muslim refugee who was very afraid for his family, said, “when no one can help you, you need Allah. And he is with you.”

Sr. Sandra Friedrich offers assistance to a refugee in Germany

Everyone hopes to find a way out of dead ends, but the hoped-for path does not always exist. Even when a situation cannot be changed, those who seek advice leave the counselling room reassured and full of gratitude. They know that their situation has been heard and that it is now in God’s hands.

In these situations, Sister Sandra, who is a ‘pilgrim of hope’, tries to walk the path of fear in order to empower and enlighten those who ask for her advice, to change their perspective and to help them learn how to take action through a deeper understanding of their situation.

In addition to being open to other cultures and to different ways of thinking, this requires good legal knowledge and a good understanding of official responsibilities. With great sensibility, it is then possible to meditate between the world of refugees, the overall particularities of Germany and bureaucratic requirements. As Sr. Sandra notes, the Holy Spirit is sometimes the best translator.

Hers is an international understanding based on the example of Bishop Georg Matulaitis, founder of the Handmaids of Jesus in the Eucharist. His assistance programs in war-torn Eastern Europe at the beginning of the 20th century, were always aimed at people in need, regardless of their origin.

He cherished the unity of peoples in their diversity and valued all the languages and traditions in his diocese. In this way, he significantly contributed to the pursuit of paths of peace and reconciliation.

With her contribution to helping refugees, Sister Sandra hopes to counteract the breeding ground of violence and hatred. Those who find understanding do not fall into hatred. Those who experience the good are ready to do good. Those who see a future can live. The path of forgiveness and reconciliation is a crucial part of the counselling meetings.

There is a great desire to have God near. In Germany, it often seems that God is distant, one refugee noted, “because Germans never speak about him.”

This is why it is even more important that God become visible in Jesus Christ, and in the people who receive him daily in the Eucharist. Thus, counselling meetings with Sister Sandra always end with a question on the origin of the hope the refugees have just received.

At the sight of the painting of the seven works of mercy in her office, one devout Muslim, who was concerned about his safety, noted: “This is the jihad, the holy war that God desires: giving water to the thirsty, visiting the sick, burying the dead...”

Sister Sandra had never looked at these images from this perspective. Before the counselling session, she had been a little nervous about what to expect because the estate had expressed its reservations about this very grateful and trustworthy person.

Afterwards, she was very happy for the gift of trust and the ability to approach and listen to the other without fear, instead of building walls. This is how peace enters the world.

This commitment of the Handmaids of Jesus in the Eucharist is a contribution to the Church’s mission to go to the margins of society and spread the light of faith.

The centre’s headquarters is located in the city’s Caritas Association in Hof District and is financed by the Bavarian Ministry of the Interior and Caritas funds.

Due to the government’s austerity measures, counselling centres of this kind are at risk in all areas of Germany’s social welfare system. The result is that too many people find themselves in emergency situations and in the ensuing social distress.

The future is in God’s hands and we can participate in his work. As Handmaids of Jesus in the Eucharist, his hand leads us wherever his sacrifice is present and helps us restore a new unity.

This is the living Eucharist, which begins in the liturgical celebration of the Eucharist and imbues our whole life, no matter where we work.