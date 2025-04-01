May new technologies make our future bright

In his Prayer Intention for April, Pope Francis invites us to pray that the use of new technologies may not replace human relationships, may respect the dignity of the person, and may help us face the crises of our times.

By Fr Joe Laramie SJ *

I loved watching the Jetsons cartoon when I was a kid

These were colorful characters zipping around in flying cars.

Also I remember those Terminator movies starring Arnold Schwarzenegger– with evil robots, killing machines from the future.

I’m Father Joe Laramie SJ, a Jesuit priest on staff at the Pope’s Prayer Network in the United States.

In the month of April, the holy father asks us to pray for “the use of new technologies.” We pray these technologies will not replace human relationships, but rather respect the dignity of the person and help us face the crises of our times.

I’m using technology right now. I found the Pope's intention online.

I typed out a few words on my computer and I’m recording this on an iPhone.

I use FaceTime to talk to my nieces and nephew in another city.

I use Catholic apps to pray about the readings each Sunday, with reflections from bishops and Catholic leaders.

Even something as simple as a high-tech wheelchair can give a disabled person access to nature to travel and friendship.

Technology can be powerful and a tool for great good.

It can also be dangerous, hypnotic– it can eat up my time as I scroll through silly videos or even content that’s violent or harmful.

What will the future look like? Will it be more like the Jetsons are more like a Terminator movie? But these technologies are used by people aren’t they?

We can ask God to guide our minds in our hearts, and also the minds of scientists and cultural leaders. Let’s all pray that these technologies can make our future bright.

* Fr Joe Laramie SJ is the National Director of the Pope's Prayer Network in the United States.