Pax Christi: ‘Proactive non-violence is the key to peace’

Martha Inés Romero, Secretary General of Pax Christi International (PCI) illustrates the Catholic peace organization’s commitment to proactive non-violence as an effective means to foster peace citing its work in Latin America.

By Rocío Lancho García and Lisa Zengarini

Pope Francis has relentlessly worked to wean humanity from its tragic belief that violence is the solution to conflict, arguing that rather than resolving the great challenges of our time, violence often perpetuates and escalates them.

Echoing his predecessors, he has repeated endless times that "War is always a defeat for humanity." In his speeches, writings, and interviews he has insisted that there is another way than violence to resolve conflict, foster justice, heal the earth, safeguard immigrants, and ultimately end war, all of which are interconnected.

This idea is at the heart of Pax Christi International’s (PCI) mission, a global Catholic peace movement founded in Europe in 1945 bringing together French and Germans after World War II which today has over 100 member organisations active worldwide. The movement seeks to transform a world ravaged by multiple forms of violence—be it physical, structural, or environmental—into one that embraces peace and justice.

Secretary General of PCI, Martha Inés Romero, and previously coordinator of Pax Christi for Latin America and the Caribbean for over 15 years, spoke with L’Osservatore Romano Vatican newspaper on the organization's work and its concrete impact, particularly in Latin America, where violence and armed struggles have long shaped the socio-political landscape.

Rearmament and militarization is not the solution to conflicts

At a time when global discussions increasingly revolve around militarization and rearmament as solutions to security challenges, Ms Romero explained that Pax Christi strongly opposes this narrative.

She describes the current crisis as not just one of war but of civilization itself, marked by growing intolerance towards migration, individualism, and consumerism and the the erosion of ethical and cultural values.

In line with Pope Francis’ arguments, the Catholic peace movement believes that resorting to arms perpetuates a cycle of violence rather than addressing the root causes of conflict.

“Rearmament will only fuel the spiral of violence and that violence cannot sustainably or comprehensively resolve conflicts. On the contrary, we believe we have both the certainty and responsibility to prevent violent conflicts through nonviolent means. We agree with Pope Francis when he says that ‘war is always a defeat for humanity.’”

Lessons from Latin America

One of the most tangible demonstrations of the impact of Pax Christ’s non violent approach can be seen in Latin America, a region historically plagued by armed conflicts, violence, and human rights violations.

In Mexico’s Chiapas region, PCI has worked closely with local organizations such as the Fray Bartolomé de las Casas Center (Frayba) and the International Service for Peace (SIPAZ). The primary focus of these efforts has been supporting Indigenous and peasant communities affected by extractive industries, including mining, fracking, and agribusiness.

These industries often lead to environmental destruction, displacement, and violent repression against local communities. PCI developed a strategic methodology applied across seven countries in Latin America, helping communities analyse conflicts, design advocacy plans, and build resilience through nonviolent means.

One of the most notable successes of these efforts is the Zoque Indigenous Movement for the Defense of Life and Land (ZODEVITE). This grassroots movement, comprising 40 communities in Chiapas, successfully halted a government-backed auction of 84,500 hectares for hydrocarbon and mining extraction.

Their efforts—rooted in nonviolent resistance, community mobilization, and legal advocacy—forced authorities to hold public consultations, ultimately leading to the project’s suspension. In recognition of their efforts, ZODEVITE was awarded the PCI International Peace Prize in 2017.

Romero acknowledges that this struggle is not without risks and a long-term fight, as the high of violence against human rights activists in Latin America shows. Nevertheless, movements like ZODEVITE illustrate the power of nonviolence in resisting corporate and state oppression.

Disarming minds, words, and societies

As Pope Francis has emphasized, achieving peace necessitates the "disarmament" of not only weapons but also minds and words. According to Romero, this transformation can only occur “through valuing different beliefs and cultures, fostering interculturality in the defence of life, ancestral traditions, and otherness.”

One of the key elements in this process is the recognition of Indigenous wisdom and eco-spirituality. Indigenous worldviews, such as the Andean concept of "Buen Vivir" (Sumak Kawsay), promote harmony with nature and communal well-being over material exploitation.

PCI sees these values as essential in countering a global system that prioritizes economic gain over the protection of people and the planet.

The path to a nonviolent society

The challenge, however, lies in translating the theory of peace and nonviolence into practical action, especially in contexts of armed conflict. Romero emphasizes that nonviolence is not passive; rather, it requires individuals and communities to actively resist injustice, expose structural violence, and mobilize for systemic change.

“Active nonviolence seeks to inspire empathetic, collective, and transformative action in response to this complex reality.”

This transformation must occur at multiple levels: on an individual level, it involves cultivating empathy, critical awareness, and the courage to challenge injustice; on a collective level, it requires organizing civil society, fostering social movements, and influencing political decisions that promote justice and equality; on a structural level, it demands institutional reforms that uphold human rights, environmental sustainability, and peace-oriented policies.

By embracing active nonviolence, societies can move beyond the destructive cycles of war and oppression, instead fostering communities built on dignity, justice, and hope. As Romero highlights, peace is not simply the absence of conflict—it is a way of life that demands constant commitment and engagement.