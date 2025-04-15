Church in Myanmar celebrates Holy Week amid the rubble

People walk past debris in the damaged Me Nu Brick monastery in Inwa on the outskirts of Mandalay on April 12, 2025, following the devastating March 28 earthquake (AFP or licensors)

Despite the humanitarian crisis plaguing Myanmar due to war and the recent crippling earthquake, the Church in the country moves forward with faith and hope this Holy Week, even if it means celebrating liturgies before collapsed churches and the rubble.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Even if Myanmar faces a deepening crisis marked by ongoing civil war since the 2021 coup, further strained by the 28 March earthquake which claimed more than 3,000 lives, the Church in the country this Holy Week continues with faith, reported pontifical agency Fides.

Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, Archbishop of Yangon and the President of the nation's episcopal conference, during the celebration of the Eucharist on Palm Sunday in the cathedral, recalled that the celebration regardless is one of peace, joy and hope, for which faithful are to rejoice.

"In a context of 'polycrisis' afflicting our country," where "we cry out to God and ask: why this suffering?" he acknowledged, we still "know by faith that God's answer for us is the Resurrection."

The Cardinal urged faithful to cling to Him amidst difficulties and uncertainty, suggesting that only He can cultivate unity and offer "a future full of light.”

Holy Week celebrated before the rubble

In the Diocese of Mandalay, Palm Sunday Mass was celebrated among the rubble as a sign of faith and hope.

Father John Kyaw Thu Ya, parish priest of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, a historic church in the Diocese that was completely destroyed, gathered the community right in front of the devastated Church's rubble.

“The church has been destroyed, but the faith of the baptised is firm," he stressed, underscoring, "it is like the house founded on the rock”.

The rites of Holy Week will be celebrated outside the churches, priests of Mandalay told Fides.

Never despair, Jesus is close

Bishop John Mung Ngawn La Sam of Kachin state's capital of Myitkyina, celebrated Palm Sunday Mass in the Church of St Columbun, where he encouraged the faithful “not to despair."

“Whenever we see and carry the cross,” he urged, “let us remember that the Lord Jesus is on the cross, and that in the midst of our suffering, the Lord Jesus is always with us.



Christ, the Bishop reassured, "is with us" and "with the internally displaced persons suffering today.”

