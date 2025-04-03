News from the Orient – April 2, 2025

In this week's news from the Orient, produced in collaboration with L'Œuvre d'Orient: Attack on an Assyrian parade in Iraq, Ukraine's church remains wary, and Eastern Churches continue to celebrate Lent.

Attack at Akitu in Iraq

On Tuesday, the Akitu 6775 parade was disrupted by a knife attack in Duhok, Iraq. Three people were injured and taken to hospital. As a symbol of resilience, the flag used to bandage one of the victims was waved until the end of the procession. Celebrated since Babylonian times, this Assyrian New Year's festival celebrates the culture of Assyro-Chaldeans, who are now mainly Christian.

Ukraine's church remains wary

This Sunday, following a meeting between Ukrainian, American and Russian representatives that led to a ceasefire agreement in the Black Sea and on energy infrastructure, His Beatitude Sviatoslav, Major Archbishop of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, addressed the faithful. In a video, he underlined Ukrainians' skepticism about ceasefire agreements, saying that actions speak louder than words. He denounced the continuing Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure despite the commitments made. However, he welcomed the formation of a coalition of European countries supporting Ukraine, and called for continued prayers for peace.

Continuation of Lent

The Eastern Churches continue on their Lenten journey. For the Byzantines, it last Sunday was that of St. John Climacus. This holy monk encourages us to persevere, since according to Matthew 24, “He who endures to the end, the same shall be saved”. The Armenian churches celebrated Judge's Sunday, inspired by the parable of the unjust judge in Luke's Gospel. This Sunday reminds us that God hears the prayers of the faithful, invites us to a life of constant prayer and encourages us to keep faith in divine justice, even in times of trial.