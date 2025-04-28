Continuing the journey: JRS and the spirit of Pope Francis

Br Michael Schöpf SJ, International Director of the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS), reflects on Pope Francis’ legacy as a global advocate for refugees and peace.

By Linda Bordoni

In the wake of Pope Francis' death, those who knew him and embraced his call to uphold and protect the rights and dignity of the most vulnerable, express unanimous gratitude for his vision and the inspiration he provided.

Among them, Br Michael Schöpf SJ, International Director of the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS), whose mission is to accompany, serve and advocate for the rights of refugees and other forcibly displaced persons. Speaking to Vatican Radio, he described Pope Francis as “the only global voice” in a world increasingly marked by fragmentation and indifference.

“He gave visibility to refugees,” he said, “He gave them a place in the world and said to them, ‘You are part of the human community.’”

Listen to the interview with Brother Michael Schöpf SJ,

An advocate for peace

That witness, Br Michael explained, was not only rhetorical but deeply embodied in the Pope’s gestures—embracing migrants, giving them the stage to speak, and defending their dignity. “He knew very well that dignity is necessary in order to create peace,” he noted. “So I think what we are losing with Pope Francis is not only an advocate for refugees. More than that, we are losing an advocate for peace.”

For the Jesuit Refugee Service, the Pope’s twelve-year pontificate was a time of encouragement and deep alignment. “He built us up,” Br Michael said, “He helped us build our own voice—one of clarity and courage—even when that meant going against the current.”

As the world moves into what Br Michael described as “a world of empires”—marked by competition, disorder, and the erosion of multilateralism—he expressed hope that the new Pope will continue to champion the dignity of every person with the same urgency as his predecessor.

File photo of Pope Francis greeting refugees in the Vatican

Personal memories

Reflecting on his personal relationship with the late Pope, Br Michael recalled the simplicity and humanity of their encounters. Living in a Jesuit community in Rome, he had the opportunity to welcome Pope Francis for informal visits. “He would just come for lunch, take coffee with us, like you would with an uncle or friend.”

Other meetings took a more intentional tone. One that left a lasting impression was a small, open exchange about the vocation of Jesuit brothers. “He came with no pre-prepared talk. He just sat and listened.

“He was not someone with whom you had to be in total agreement with because he believed in dialogue, and this is what I take also for my own work from him: Be open because the Holy Spirit can only start in dialogue for a better solution,” he said.

A legacy to build on

It is that spirit of listening, discernment, and dialogue that Br Michael now seeks to carry forward in his mission at JRS.

“Pope Francis taught us to be open, to seek God's will in the world with a focus on peace,” he said. “That is the legacy we take with us.”

Br Michael Schöpf SJ (Right) during his work in the field (JRS)