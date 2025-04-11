Academics gather in Rome to discuss migration and rule of law

‘Global Migration and the Rule of Law’ is the title of a conference currently taking place in Rome, inspired by the biblical admonition that ‘You shall not wrong a stranger or oppress him’.

By Vatican News

Loyola University Chicago and Rome’s Pontifical Gregorian University have come together to organise a conference on ‘Global Migration and the Rule of Law’, taking place in Rome today, Friday 11th April, and tomorrow.

“Today over 281 million people around the world are living outside their country of birth,” a web page for the event reads. “While millions of immigrants, their countries of origin, and host countries have benefitted from migration, today the topic of migration has become a political flashpoint in many places around the globe, especially in the ‘Global North.’”

“This conference,” the description continues, “explores the historical causes of the migration crisis, exacerbating contemporary stressors, and challenges to redefine rule of law principles with effective migration control, guided by Pope Francis’s reminder of the biblical admonition that ‘You shall not wrong a stranger or oppress him.’”



Speakers at the conference include academic staff at both Loyola Chicago and the Gregorian, as well as Emilce Cuda, head of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America.

Loyola University Chicago is a Jesuit institution based in the midwestern US city and founded in 1870. The Pontifical Gregorian University, which was founded in 1551 by St Ignatius of Loyola, is also a Jesuit institution and grants ecclesiastical degrees.



