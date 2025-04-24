Fr. Romanelli: May Pope Francis’ plea for peace be heard

The parish priest of the Holy Family Church in Gaza City, details to Vatican News Pope Francis’ the final gesture of closeness toward the Christian community sheltered in the compound two days before his death, and recalls his incessant calls for peace in the Holy Land.

By Roberto Cetera and Benedetta Capelli

For the tiny Christian community sheltered in Holy Family Church in Gaza in Gaza Pope Francis was like a father who closely followed his children in distress for over 18 months. He showed his closeness by offering comfort nearly every night with his voice—even during his long hospitalization at the Gemelli Hospital.

The late Pope took the time to inquire how they were doing, to ask whether they had eaten, and to say he kept the children—the innocent victims of the conflict between Israel and Hamas—in his heart. These phone calls always ended with an invitation to prayer, the safest refuge in a climate of war.

Ecumenical solidarity



After the announcement of the Pope’s death, Vatican media contacted Father Gabriel Romanelli, the parish priest in Gaza: “We, were visiting the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius to greet Greek Bishop Alexios and the parish priest, since we celebrated Holy Easter together this year” ,” he said “Immediately, we gathered in prayer, a shared prayer rising from Gaza—perhaps the most cherished gift by Pope Francis.



The bombing must stop

“In our parish grounds,” he continued, “we continue to pray for Pope Francis and to praise God for the great gift of his person. Pope Francis was a shepherd who loved and followed, as we all know, our small community—praying and working for peace. We hope that the appeals he made, including the last one he had the strength to issue just hours before his passing, will be heard: that the bombs stop, that this war ends, that hostages and prisoners be freed, and that humanitarian aid to the population can resume and be delivered consistently.”

The last phone call

“The Pope called us for the last time on Saturday evening, just before we began the Easter Vigil, while we were praying the Rosary. He told us he was praying for us, gave us his blessing, and thanked us for our prayers on his behalf. Let us ask the Lord to grant him eternal rest, and let us pray that men and women of goodwill around the world heed his constant and urgent appeals for peace in Gaza and the world,” the priest concluded.

