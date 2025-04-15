DRC Bishop offers closeness amidst turmoil

As conflict continues to affect the DRC, with civilian casualties rising daily, the Church remains a source of support and hope for communities caught in the crisis.

By Francesca Merlo

As violence continues to escalate in the eastern provinces of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Bishop of Butembo-Beni, Monsignor Melchisédech Sikuli Paluku, has called on the faithful not to lose hope. During Palm Sunday Mass, he reminded those gathered that “we must never lose faith, no matter what happens to us. Even when everything seems dark, God will never abandon us.”

The Bishop expressed solidarity with the victims of the conflict in the North Kivu region - many of whom, he noted, are often forgotten by the wider world. He encouraged Christians to continue to be witnesses of hope, affirming that “evil will not have the final word in history.”

The region remains under severe strain. While the city of Butembo and surrounding Beni are still under government control, the M23 rebel group has taken control of Goma, the provincial capital. In the night between 11 and 12 April, at least 50 people were killed in Goma during clashes in the western districts of the city. Both the Congolese army (FARDC) and M23 rebels have blamed each other for the violence.

According to local sources, the fighting began when members of the pro-government Wazalendo militia attempted to retake parts of the city. Control of these armed groups, particularly the Wazalendo, remains a concern in both North and South Kivu.

In South Kivu, where the M23 captured Bukavu in mid-February, civilians in the surrounding areas are increasingly worried. According to a report from local civil society organisation ACMEJ (Association Against Evil and for the Support of Youth), people living in areas still under government control fear the presence of both Wazalendo militias and government soldiers, due to cases of indiscriminate gunfire.

Despite the complexity of the conflict and the suffering it causes, Bishop Sikuli’s message reminds those in a region in which many feel abandoned, that the Church is standing alongside its communities, offering not just words, but a continued presence of support and encouragement.