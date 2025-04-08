Community of Sant'Egidio helps welcome 700 Afghan refugees in Italy

Thanks to a new agreement between the Community of Sant'Egidio and various Italian ministries and organizations, 700 refugees from Afghanistan will be welcomed into Italy through the Community's 'humanitarian corridors' program.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

After great suffering, 700 Afghan refugees will be welcomed to Italy thanks to a new agreement of the Community of Sant'Egidio's longstanding 'humanitarian corridors' program, in collaboration with the Italian government and various Italian and Italian-based international associations.

In a press release issued by the Community, its President, Marco Impagliazzo, observed, "For Afghans, who were forced to flee their country in great distress after the mass exodus from Kabul in August 2021, and who have been forgotten by the international community while waiting to be resettled, this is finally a sign of hope.”

In total, the 'humanitarian corridors' initiative, promoted by Sant’Egidio together with various organizations, has allowed 8,200 refugees to arrive safely in Europe.



This project, entirely self-funded, is carried out through a widespread network of hospitality, supported by the generosity of many Italian citizens, and represents a successful model that combines solidarity with security.

Moreover, this agreement to help easy entry for Afghan refugees, Mr. Impagliazzo suggested, is particularly significant, for it comes "at a time in history when we are witnessing a concerning rise in wars and tensions among nations" and "highlights the importance of humanitarian corridors as a model for welcoming and integrating refugees."

The Community's President's comments followed the signing of the agreement on Monday afternoon at Italy's Ministry of the Interior. The agreement is between Italy, and specifically its Ministries of the Interior and Foreign Affairs, along with various associations including the Italian Episcopal Conference, Sant’Egidio, as well as Church and international organizations.



This Agreement is an addendum to the agreement already signed in November 2021, which enabled the arrival of 812 Afghan citizens that were subsequently welcomed and integrated by the associations.

Italy has already granted entry to 338 of the individuals, and the additional 362 refugees will now, with the agreement having become official, be allowed to arrive between the date of the signing of the agreement and July.