Church in Malta underscores respect for elderly in new care norms

The Catholic Church in Malta updates its guidelines in care for the elderly, underlining the importance of showing honour and respect for them in the protection of life especially at its final stages.

By Vatican News

The Maltese Bishops have issued new guidelines on care for the elderly in a document published on Monday 7 April, entitled, ‘Care for Elderly Persons in Church Residential Homes in Malta: Ethical Guidelines.’ The effort aims to bring renewed attention to the Church's ethical guidelines on care for the elderly that underscore how the right to life entails working for “proper protection and development of life” until the very final stages.

The website of the Archdiocese described the guidelines in a post on Monday noting how a group of experts and ethicists were consulted in its preparation. The document reaffirms the duty of citizens to promote the dignity of the elderly and respect for the sanctity of human life from the moment of conception until natural death.

Honouring, cherishing, celebrating

In presenting the new guidelines, Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta said “the quality of society and civilisation in which we live depends on the sensitivity to the needs of the elderly and the vulnerable. Their lives are not to be merely prolonged but honoured, cherished and celebrated in a caring environment that does not only add years to life but more decidedly life to years." He adds further that frailty and vulnerability should not allow the elderly to be seen as a burden to society, as the so-called throwaway culture of today might want us to believe, "but as the ‘messengers of tenderness … and wisdom of lived experience,’" to quote Pope Francis.

The guidebook features six chapters: Ethical Values, Principles and Norms, Basic Principles, Guardianship and Advance Care Planning, Palliative Care, Medical Assessment at an End-of-Life Stage, and Regulations: Policies and Procedures.

Living with dignity

Co-author and bioethicist, Monsignor Emmanuel Agius said, “older people should be free of exploitation and physical or mental abuse. They must be treated fairly and be valued independently of their economic contribution." He added that the public focus should look at how "robust palliative care strategy for the ageing population" can be assured to help them "live with dignity while dying," rather than focusing on physician assisted ending of life. Also key is looking at care in its entirety, holistic care that can be provided even when a cure is not available.

Sustaining life

The guidelines also address the aspect of medical technology available for sustaining life and how every individual has a moral obligation to use ordinary or proportionate means of preserving his or her life. The document recalls that "proportionate means are those that, in the judgment of the elderly person, offer a reasonable hope of benefit and do not entail an excessive burden or impose excessive expenses on the family or the community. Disproportionate means are those that in the judgement of the elderly person, do not offer a reasonable hope of benefit.” Medical assessment by experts is especially important when weighing decisions at an end-of-life stage.

The document also underlines the importance of advance care planning, the elderly naming a representative to make healthcare decisions on their behalf when they are unable to do so, all with Christian ethical principles in mind and with respect to the wishes and values of those in care.