Christians urged to contribute to Good Friday Collection for the Holy Land

As the Church prepares to celebrate Easter the Franciscan Custody of Holy Land urges Christians worldwide to contribute generously to the annual Good Friday Collection to help give hope to Christian communities in the war-ravaged region.

By Lisa Zengarini

On Good Friday, the universal Church unites for the traditional Good Friday Collection to support the work of the Franciscans dedicated to supporting and preserving the Christian community and heritage in the Holy Land

This centuries-old tradition is an expression of solidarity with Christians in the region who rely heavily on the help that comes to them from this worldwide collection.

Its proceeds support the mission of the Custody of the Holy Land, which operates across several countries, including Israel, Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Cyprus, but also countries where Eastern Christian communities are present, such as Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Iran, Iraq, and Turkey.

The Franciscan friars have been active in these regions for centuries, working not only as guardians of the Holy Sites along with dozens of other shrines, which represent an invaluable heritage for the Christian world, but also as educators, healthcare and humanitarian providers, and advocates for peace.

Help to give hope and sow peace in the Holy Land

Under the “Give Hope, Sow Peace,” this year’s Easter campaign takes on a particularly urgent tone, given the hardships faced by the people in the region due the ongoing war in Gaza and the escalating violence in the region, as recalled by Father Francesco Patton, Ofm Cap, the Custos of the Holy Land in an appeal he launched on Ash Wednesday.

“The experience of this past year has been truly difficult for all of us “ said the Franciscan Friar. War has not only devastated cities but has deeply affected families who have lost their jobs, children, and many young couples who have been forced to postpone their dream of starting a family.

“War on multiple fronts has brought not only death and destruction but also sown further hatred among neighbouring peoples and brothers. Many families have lost their jobs and struggled to send their children to school or pay for medical care for their loved ones. Many young couples had to postpone their dream of starting a family and having children.”

Preserving the Christian presence in the Holy Land

Despite these trying circumstances, international solidarity—particularly through past donations—has enabled the Custody to sustain its many initiatives. Yet, as Father Patton insisted, much more is needed.

Hence his urgent appeal to help sow peace and “give hope” to Cristians in the Holy Land which, he remarked, is the underpinning theme of the Jubilee Year. “Today more than ever,” the Custody explained, “the battered populations of the Holy Land, the few remaining Christians, religious communities, young people and children—the future of these communities—as well as the sick and elderly, need concrete and immediate help, even just to ‘hold the line,’ coping with the damage caused by the war.”

Reminding Christians that the Good Friday Collection, along with pilgrimages, is the main source of funding, in his appeal Fr. Patton emphasized that with their generous contribution they will allow the Custody “to safeguard and keep the Holy Places as places of prayer and welcome for the faithful and pilgrims; to respond to emergencies; support schools, clinics, dispensaries, homes for the elderly and young families; and promote humanitarian work for migrants, displaced persons, and refugees.

The Custody's vital work for Christian communities in the Holy Land

The Custody currently has 270 missionaries from over 30 nations. The friars oversee 55 sanctuaries, 22 parishes, 6 houses for pilgrims, 5 homes for the sick and orphans, run 15 schools with 12,000 students, provide over 500 scholarships, and manage 3 academic institutes. They employ 1,100 locals and manage around 630 housing units for families in need.

In Palestine, the friars work amidst daily strife to foster peace and provide education, while in Israel, their efforts include housing support to preserve fragile Christian communities. in Jordan, they serve migrant populations with compassion and assistance. In Lebanon their focus on youth, families, and education helps sustain Christian values., and in Syria, where over a decade of war has torn society apart, their humanitarian work—providing food, medicine, and even surgical support—is nothing short of vital.

The Custody receives 65% of the Good Friday Collection’s proceeds, while the remaining 35% is allocated to the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, which handles the distribution of the funds.