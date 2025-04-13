Cardinal Pizzaballa on Palm Sunday: ‘Love is stronger than fear’

In his Palm Sunday message from Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa urged Christians to remain steadfast in faith amid ongoing hardships and to respond to hatred with peace, to division with unity.

By Linda Bordoni

As pilgrims and faithful gathered at the gates of the Holy City to commemorate the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, delivered a Palm Sunday message calling for hope, unity, and perseverance in the face of adversity.

Offering greetings to those present and to all united in prayer across the region — from Gaza to Nazareth, from Bethlehem to Jenin, including the faithful in Jordan and Cyprus, Cardinal Pizzaballa’s words especially honored the Christian community of Jerusalem, whom he described as the custodians of the flame of faith in the city of the Resurrection.

We believe in love

“We know we are living through difficult times,” the Cardinal acknowledged. “But we are not here today to speak only of hardship. We are here to proclaim with strength that we are not afraid. We are children of light, of resurrection, of life. We believe in a love that conquers all.”

As the Church enters Holy Week, the Patriarch reflected on the Passion of Christ, reminding the faithful that suffering is not the final word. “The Passion is not God’s last word to the world. The Risen One is. And we are here to affirm it once more — with strength, with love, and with unshakable faith.”

Cardinal Pizzaballa during procession in Jerusalem (AFP or licensors)

Lay your prayers before Christ

He invited all to lay before Christ their prayers, sorrows, and longing for consolation, just as the crowds once laid palms and cloaks before the Lord. In doing so, he reaffirmed the Church’s mission to follow Christ not only in His glory but also on the path to the Cross — “a Cross that is not a symbol of death, but of love.”

In a time marked by division and tension, particularly in Jerusalem, Cardinal Pizzaballa said that no one can claim exclusive ownership of the Holy City. “Jerusalem has always been and will always be a house of prayer for all peoples (Is 56:7). No one can possess her.”

“We belong to this city,” he added, “and no one can separate us from our love for Jerusalem, just as no one can separate us from the love of Christ (Rom 8:35).”

Respond to hatred with peace

Addressing all Christians, he appealed for a response of peace to hatred, unity to division, and welcome to rejection. “This is our vocation: to build, to unite, to tear down walls, and to hope against all hope.”

Concluding his message, the Patriarch called on the faithful not to lose heart. “Let us not be discouraged. Let us not lose hope. Let us lift our eyes with trust and renew our concrete and sincere commitment to peace and unity, grounded in the power of Christ’s love.”

“Have a blessed Holy Week!” he said.

Palm Sunday procession in Jerusalem (ANSA)