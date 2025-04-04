CAFOD: Continuing war in Gaza will not bring security or peace

Damage at the Dar Al-Arqam school, where displaced people shelter, after it was hit by an Israeli strike (MAHMOUD ISSA)

CAFOD, the Catholic development and relief charity, urges the international community to take action to stop the war in Gaza amid growing devastation, dire humanitarian conditions and the urgent need for a ceasefire.

By Linda Bordoni

At least 112 Palestinians were reportedly killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza on Friday, most of them women and children, victims of three separate strikes on schools sheltering displaced people in Gaza City.

Meanwhile, Israel has ordered more forced expulsions from southern Gaza, bringing to 280,000 the number of Palestinians displaced since Israel broke the ceasefire in Gaza on March 18.

Ever since the onset of the Israeli/Hamas war in Gaza in October 2023, and even recently, despite his hospitalization and medical treatment for pneumonia, Pope Francis has tirelessly called for a solution to the war and appealed for a stop to bombardments on civilians in Gaza.

Elizabeth Funnell, CAFOD‘s country representative for the Middle East, spoke to Vatican Radio about the Charity’s appeal for an end to the war and its humanitarian response to the crisis.

"We do not believe that war will bring security or peace for Israelis or Palestinians," Funnell said, "But we do know for sure that it will cause further suffering and loss of life, and it will most likely delay or prevent the release of the remaining hostages."

“War will not bring security or peace either for Israelis or for Palestinians.”

Since the resumption of Israeli strikes last month, over 1,100 people have been killed, many of them women and children. Medical personnel, emergency responders, and journalists have also lost their lives. In the last two weeks, intense airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of hundreds, with reports indicating that more than 300 of those killed were children.

"Just one day, 18 March, is probably the most deadly day for Palestinians in the conflict so far," she continued, noting that "airstrikes killed more than 400 Palestinians. And alongside this huge loss of life, there is a great sense of sadness and disappointment."

A Palestinian victim is brought to Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital

Need for ceasefire

During the recent ceasefire, there was a glimmer of hope, Funnell noted, adding that "People in Gaza often talk about the noise of war—the drones, airstrikes, shelling”. That, she continued, creates a constant fear, making it impossible to sleep properly.

The ceasefire provided a brief moment of respite: “For the first time in many months, people were able to start returning to their homes, begin to think about rebuilding or repairing.” Markets began to function again as more aid entered Gaza.

However, since early March, the situation has reversed. "No supplies have entered—no food, no fuel. All those supplies that are so urgently needed for shelter repairs have been blocked,” Funnel explained, and the humanitarian response has been severely limited.

She noted that the UN’s World Food Programme announced this week that “they have run out of flour and have had to close their bakery."

All this, she continued, as the humanitarian catastrophe is compounded by Israel’s plans to expand military operations further into Gaza.

Displaced Palestinians transport their belongings along Gaza's coastal road (AFP or licensors)

Displacement and violations of International Law

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated earlier this week that “Israel intends to seize large areas of Gaza," Funnell noted, and Prime Minister Netanyahu “was saying that Israeli forces would capture another corridor of land in the south of the Gaza Strip."

She noted that already, since October 2023, Israeli forces have already taken control of so-called buffer zones around Gaza, accounting for about 17% of the land. This, Funnell said, is an alarming percentage given Gaza’s small size and the high population density.

"This is deeply concerning because we are seeing immediate and mass displacement happening right now.”

Since the end of the ceasefire, around 140,000 people have been displaced again, and large-scale displacement is happening now, especially in Rafah in southern Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people are moving.

“Many of these people have already been displaced multiple times, each time they are displaced they have fewer resources to support themselves with," Funnell noted.

Highlighting the far-reaching implications of these actions, the CAFOD official said, "We strongly condemn any proposals that would lead to permanent displacement or seek to remove Palestinians from their land. We are working with others to urge our government and other governments to act decisively to condemn and take action to prevent this from continuing."

“We strongly condemn any proposals that seek to remove Palestinians from their land.”

Destruction in Jabalia amid Israeli evacuation orders (ANSA)

Pope Francis’s constant call for peace

Despite his health struggles, Pope Francis has remained the most vocal advocate for peace. Even from the hospital, he called for the protection of civilians and an end to the heavy bombing in Gaza.

"We were absolutely delighted to see these words from Pope Francis," Funnell said noting that he emphasized “the need for courage to resume dialogue so that all hostages might be released and a ceasefire agreed.”

We fully support this call, she said and that “more can, and should be done to prevent further military action in Gaza.”

She noted the profound impact of such messages on those suffering in Gaza. "From speaking to people there, we know how much strength they draw from messages of solidarity,” she said.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, she recalled, spoke in December about how almost all the community at the Holy Family Church in Gaza is involved in supporting one another.

“They're kind of really working together to support each other in this crisis, and people feel it keeps their hearts free from hatred,“ she said

“Supporting each other keeps their hearts free from hatred.”

Yet, Funnell agreed, despite words of condemnation from global leaders, there has been little decisive action.

"We are asking the UK to use all its diplomatic leverage to bring change, and we’re calling for that immediate and permanent ceasefire," she stated.

She also said it is urgent to see aid entering Gaza at scale to prevent hunger and malnutrition and that governments must halt arms sales to Israel in line with the International Court of Justice’s provisional measures to prevent their use in potential violations of international law.

“The UK government and others must immediately halt arms sales to Israel in line with the International Court of Justice's provisional measures to their use in potential violations of international law.”

“And action must be taken against any plans that seek to remove Palestinians from their homes," she added.

The Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip (ANSA)

Humanitarian response

Despite the immense risks, CAFOD’s partner, Caritas Jerusalem, continues to provide critical assistance in Gaza.

"Gaza remains the most dangerous place in the world to be an aid worker," Funnell said. "We’ve read some really awful reports just this week of eight medics from the Palestine Red Crescent Society being killed on duty in Gaza by the Israeli military," she said.

Caritas Jerusalem, she explained, is adapting its operations to ensure staff safety while continuing its work and has established 10 different medical points across Gaza that allow medical personnel to work close to where they live, reducing their risk while still offering essential care.

Given the destruction of much of Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure, this is vital for those with chronic conditions, Funnell said, noting that in addition to medical care, Caritas provides cash assistance to families.

With mass displacement and skyrocketing costs, most people are unable to work, she continued, “so providing families with cash helps them to make decisions about whether to buy food or medication or fuel, depending on their particular needs.”

Funnell also stressed the psychological toll of the war. "The impact on children, in particular, is huge,” she added, noting that CAFOD continues to support Caritas Jerusalem’s work in mental health and psychosocial support, especially for the most vulnerable.

Caritas Jerusalem

How to help

For those seeking ways to support Gaza’s struggling population, Funnell pointed to CAFOD’s ongoing appeal : "Our appeal has been running since October 2023. Any donation helps us support organizations like Caritas Jerusalem that are working tirelessly to help their communities."

"Please continue to pray for peace,” she concluded, “The situation feels very desperate, but supporting our partners and their important work is a meaningful way to hold on to hope."

“Continue to pray and give if you can.”