At the Holy Sepulchre, a shared celebration of Easter this year

Fr. Mark Vertido Palafox, OFM, a Franciscan friar of the Custody of the Holy Land, describes the liturgical celebrations during Holy Week and Easter in Jerusalem. This year marks a special year in that the date of Easter falls on the same day for the various Christian traditions.

Vatican News

This year in Jerusalem Easter will be celebrated by the members of all the various Christian denominations on the same day and in the same place - the site of the resurrection, the Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre. Fr. Mark Vertido Palafox, OFM, a Franciscan friar of the Custody of the Holy Land in Jerusalem, shared in the video above what the celebrations will entail and this special year when all Christians will celebrate Holy Easter on the same day.

The start of Holy Week on Palm Sunday in Jerusalem begins with the traditional procession carrying three palm branches, while in the afternoon Christians gather in the Holy City to celebrate the Lord’s triumphal entry from Bethphage to Jerusalem, a procession of a few kilometers.

Holy Thursday, which commemorates the institution of the Eucharist, marks the day of the Chrism Mass and the Missa in Coena Domini (Mass of the Lord’s Supper). At the Holy Sepulchre, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, will lead the celebrations. During the night, entirely dedicated to Eucharistic adoration, a tabernacle built specifically for Holy Thursday will be brought in and the Eucharist will be placed in the Holy Sepulchre.

On Good Friday, the Way of the Cross will take place, remembering Jesus’ Passion with the chanting of the Passio accompanying all Holy Week celebrations.

Then on Holy Saturday, the Christian community will celebrate the Easter Vigil and the great celebration of the Holy Fire. The Greek Orthodox have preserved this tradition, which dates back to the 7th century, celebrating the descent of the Holy Fire from heaven. They light it in a very solemn way on Saturday morning at the Holy Sepulchre.

Finally, on Sunday, the great celebration of the Resurrection of the Lord will be marked together in joy and unity.