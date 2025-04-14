A beacon of hope for children affected by HIV/AIDS in India

In a country where HIV/AIDS still carries a deep stigma, a small residential school in Jharkhand is transforming lives. Snehdeep Holy Cross Residential School in Banahappa provides education, healthcare, and a haven for children infected and affected by HIV/AIDS. Launched in 2014 with just 45 students, it now serves 230 children, proving that compassion and perseverance can break barriers.

By Sr. Margaret Sunita Minj, SCSC

A Mission Rooted in Compassion

The journey of Snehdeep Holy Cross Residential School began in May 2014, when Sister Britto Madassery, a trained nurse and the school's founder, along with her fellow sisters, witnessed the harsh realities faced by children living with HIV/AIDS. During family visits, they realized that many of these children did not go to school due to stigma, financial difficulties, or health issues. Even more troubling, guardians were often indifferent to their welfare, and school dropouts due to medical reasons were common.

One story deeply moved Sr. Britto—a boy whose parents abandoned him and migrated abroad to escape social stigma. He was later locked in jail, not for any crime, but simply to prevent him from spreading the illness. "HIV-infected people also have life. Who am I to question and reject them?" she reflected.

Another time, she had a vision of Mother Teresa, who said, "I have come to say goodbye. Now, you take over my work." These powerful moments led Sr. Britto to dedicate her life to this cause.

Determined to act, the sisters held a counseling session on July 9, 2014, for HIV-positive parents and children, conducted jointly by the Jharkhand State Education Project Council (JEPC) and the Snehdeep Holy Cross Community Care Centre. Two months later, on September 23, 2014, the Snehdeep Holy Cross Residential School was established in two small rooms at St. Michael's Hearing-Impaired School in Hazaribagh. Initially, it had only two teachers: a counselor, a games teacher, a cook, a guard, and a warden.

Medical camp in the school for students

Building from the Ground Up

As the number of children increased, the school had to shift locations six or seven times before settling in Banahappa in 2017. However, the journey was not without struggles. Many people – including religious – looked down on Sr. Britto, with some even refusing to allow her into their rooms, calling her the "AIDS Sister." "One of my friends said she wouldn't allow me to come to her room! They used to say, 'Look, the AIDS sister is coming to beg for food,'" Sr. Britto recalled. Procuring land was another major challenge, as government officials dismissed the initiative, stating that these children were of "no use" to society.

But perseverance paid off. A Hindu Swami observing Sr. Britto's tireless efforts decided to finance the land for the school. Further support came from Australian Jesuit Fr. Crotty, who helped fund the hostel, and Manos Unidas, who contributed to the school building. The National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) stepped in to cover medical expenses, while the Government of India took responsibility for staff salaries, food, and uniforms. CRS also provided medical aid.

"When we do God's work, He takes care of our needs," Sr. Britto often says.

Education and a Future Beyond Stigma

Snehdeep Holy Cross Residential School provides holistic development opportunities to children living with HIV/AIDS and those of HIV-infected parents. Beyond education, the school ensures children receive proper healthcare, vocational training, and character formation. The institution nurtures each child's talents—whether in academics, art, gardening, or sports—and helps them reach their full potential.

The school offers education up to the eighth grade, but efforts are underway to expand it to the tenth grade. "I am happy to tell you that our school will soon be up to class 10. Necessary correspondence is being done for this. After class 8, our students go to the nearby government school and complete their studies," Sr. Britto shared.

Sr Britto and Sisters - student exchange program

A Well-Deserved Recognition

In September 2024, Sr. Britto was honored with the "Sustainability of Mission and Ministry" award at the 81st Annual General Body Meeting (AGBM) at St. John's Medical College, Bengaluru, for her dedication to educating and uplifting children affected by HIV/AIDS. The media in Hazaribagh also recognized her work, further highlighting the impact of her mission.

Sr. Britto belongs to the Congregation of the Sisters of Mercy of the Holy Cross, a religious congregation serving in India since 1894. Their mission remains steadfast: "Urged by the Lord's compassionate love, challenged by the needs of the time, and as sharers in the mystery of Christ's Death and Resurrection, we commit ourselves to proclaim the Good News and strive for the creation of a new society of wholesome individuals, families, and communities, especially the underprivileged."

Snehdeep Holy Cross Residential School, run by the Sisters, is a testament to what can be achieved when compassion meets action.